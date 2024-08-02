Nigeria: Protest - Looting, Destruction of Properties Will Not Be Allowed - IGP

The inspector-general of police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, has said the looting of both government and private properties and destruction of lives and properties witnessed on the first day of the nationwide protest will no longer be allowed as the police are equipped to respond accordingly.

In a live broadcast last night, the inspector-general of police said the police is also ready to invite other sister agencies to restore calm and normalcy.

The IGP, who lamented that despite all caution and warnings for calm and quiet protest, some hoodlums went ahead to destroy police stations, government and private properties and even killed a police officer, noted that the police would not stand by and watch things degenerate further.

He said, "Regrettably, events in some major cities today showed that what was being instigated was mass uprising and looting, not protest. Those who were at the forefront of promoting the idea of the protest were not around to lead it. Instead, hoodlums were let loose on innocent Nigerians and their hard-earned businesses and property. The motive of the rioters was to loot and destroy both private and government property. The destruction so far has been mind-boggling.

There has been destruction in Kano, Borno, Yobe, Kaduna, Gombe, Bauchi, FCT Abuja, Niger, Jigawa. Police stations have been destroyed, there have been attempts to take over government houses and government infrastructures, and several warehouses and shops have been looted and, in several instances, destroyed.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"In light of the current situation, the Nigeria Police Force has placed all units on red alert. Our officers are fully mobilised and prepared to respond swiftly and decisively to any further public safety and order threats. We remain committed and resolute to protecting lives and property and ensuring that law and order are maintained nationwide.

"Groups who are hiding under the guise of exercising a right provided in the constitution to destabilise the country should remember that the same constitution imposed on them the duty to obey the laws of the land and respect the rights of other citizens. The Police is equipped to respond appropriately to the unfolding situation and will get assistance from other security agencies, including the military if needed."

The IGP, however, appealed to citizens to cooperate with the Police and remain calm.

"We appeal to all citizens to remain calm and cooperate with the Police and other security agencies during this challenging period. Your safety is our top priority, and we will continue taking all necessary measures to ensure peace and stability in our country," the IGP stated.