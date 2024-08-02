Nigeria: Shops Closed, Security Tight As Protesters Take to Streets in Katstina

The usually bustling streets of Katsina State were a bit deserted as shops closed and a heavy presence of security personnel deployed ahead of planned protests demanding good governance.

The protesters, who converged on the city were seen marching towards the Government House, chanting slogans and carrying placards.

The security operatives, including police and Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) personnel, were strategically positioned to maintain order and prevent any breakdown of law and order.

The protest organised by a group called Struggle for Good Governance was peaceful. It did not cause any tension in the city, as they are demanding the reversal of fuel subsidies, reduction of poverty and hardship, improved healthcare and education, and an end to insecurity.

It was observed that despite no official announcement, shops were closed, while motorcycles and few vehicles were seen moving in the town.

Acting governor Farouq Lawal is expected to address the protesters and receive their demands. The protest came amidst growing concerns about Nigeria's socio-economic and political situation.

Some of the protesters, Bishir Yandaki and Umar Ahmed Jibril said they are protesting because they have the right to do so as permitted by the country's constitution, adding that they are expressing their plight for the government to solve the multiple challenges.