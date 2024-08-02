Nigeria: 4 Killed As Suspected Boko Haram Terrorists Infiltrate Protesters in Borno

Four people have been killed and 34 injured after suspected Boko Haram members infiltrated #EndBadGovernance protest over the rising cost of living in Borno state.

In a statement on Thursday, Farouq Lawal, the Commissioner of Police in Borno State, reported that the commander of the explosive ordnance device (EOD), Base 13, was "swiftly" deployed to the scene. "Boko Haram militants infiltrated a protest, killing four individuals and injuring 34 others," Lawal said.

The injured and deceased were transported to Specialist Hospital Maiduguri for medical attention and autopsies. The protest, which primarily involved minors, mainly almajiris aged 9-15, escalated into violence as protesters took over the Maiduguri-Kano road at the Mala Kachalla Roundabout, linking the Borno Express Flyover.

Despite police attempts to disperse the crowd peacefully, the situation turned riotous, with protesters breaking through police barriers, throwing stones, and advancing towards the city center. Rioters spread to other areas of Maiduguri Municipal, targeting the Borno State Mechanical Workshop along Baga Road. They looted vocational skills acquisition equipment and vandalized five vehicles belonging to the Borno State Transport Management Agency (BOTMA).

The commissioner stated that 14 suspects have been arrested and are currently under investigation by the criminal investigation department of the command. Lawal assured that "normalcy has returned" to Maiduguri, the capital of Borno.

LEADERSHIP reports that the protests, branded as '10 Days of Rage,' commenced on August 1 and have garnered significant participation from citizens across various cities. However, the demonstrations have faced disruptions, including incidents of hijacking by hoodlums in states such as Kano. In response, Borno State Government also imposed a 24-hour curfew to curb the unrest.

In Benue State, the protests have been met with heavy security presence, resulting in a general avoidance by the residents. Tragically, one death has been reported in Niger State amid the turmoil.