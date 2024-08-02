Nigeria: Atiku Condemns #IgboMustGo Online Campaign, Says It's Troubling

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar yesterday denounced the recent #IgboMustGo campaign on social media, calling for the forced relocation of Igbo people from Lagos and other Southwest states from August 20 to 30, 2024.

Lagospedia in a continued rhetoric for the exit of Igbos in Lagos state and other Southwest states yesterday posted on its X handle that: "Lagosians and every S'West stakeholders should prepare for massive protest of #IgboMustGo from August 20 to 30."

"They have one month from now to leave and relocate their businesses from all Southwest states. We urge all Yorubas living in the S'East to return home," the online social media handle added.

But reacting to the statement, Atiku in a signed statement on his X account, described the rhetoric as "deeply troubling" and "fundamentally opposed" to Nigeria's principles of unity and coexistence.

"The recent call on X (formerly Twitter) for a protest under the hashtag #IgboMustGo, demanding the forced relocation of Igbo people from Lagos and other Southwest states, is deeply troubling and fundamentally opposed to the principles of unity and coexistence that define our nation.

"Such rhetoric is not only divisive but also endangers our peace and security, as our Constitution guarantees every Nigerian the right to live and work freely anywhere in the country.

"History has shown us the consequences of allowing hatred and bigotry to fester, as seen in Rwanda. What began with inflammatory rhetoric led to devastating outcomes. We must learn from these lessons and act decisively.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"I call on the Nigerian government and relevant authorities to take immediate and strong action against those inciting such hatred and division. It is imperative to investigate, arrest, and prosecute individuals promoting ethnic discrimination and violence.

"The rule of law must prevail, and those found guilty of incitement should face the full extent of legal consequences," he noted.

Atiku argued that Nigeria's strength lies in its diversity, and that the country must resist any efforts to sow discord among its people.

"Lagos and the Southwest have long been melting pots of cultures where individuals from various backgrounds contribute to our collective growth and development. The Igbo community, along with all other ethnic groups, is an integral part of this vibrant mosaic.

"I urge all Nigerians to stand united against this divisive rhetoric and to champion unity, tolerance, and understanding. Our future depends on our ability to live and work together harmoniously.

"The government and security agencies must act swiftly to protect this fundamental principle and ensure that every Nigerian can live free from fear of discrimination or persecution," he added.

He explained that it was alarming that five days after the threat emerged, there had been a troubling silence, stressing that immediate action to arrest, investigate, and prosecute those behind the agenda was crucial.

"This will serve as a deterrent to others who might consider pursuing similar paths that threaten our national security," he pointed out.