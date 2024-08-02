Liberia: Agriculture - Activist Kollie Calls for Increased Agriculture Budget

Firebrand social justice activist Martin Kollie has highlighted several layers of the Boakai administration's deficiency in meeting the needs of the Liberian people, especially civil servants and other public service providers.

In the view of Mr. Kollie, a onetime staunch supporter and member of the Unity Party and its Rescue Mission, one major deficiency of the Government is its delay of disbursement processes as well as inaction to ensure civil servants earn befitting wages.

Kollie, a former student leader of the University of Liberia and activist, pointed out a ballooning inflation level while civil servants' wages are nothing to celebrate.

Speaking Wednesday on a local radio station, he weighed in on challenges civil servants continue to undergo when it comes to their wages, stating that civil servants still make hundred US dollars they were making last year while inflation is skyrocketing.

He argued such take home salary affects their purchasing power because the current inflation level should commensurate with their wages.

Commenting on the never-dying yellow machines saga Kollie, nicknamed 'Rescue Rambo' during the 2023 presidential elections, averred the government's intention to import earth-moving equipment to address the challenging road conditions across the country, mainly when it has do with farm-to-market roads which the country so dearly needs.

According to Kollie, lots of the farmers are discouraged from producing more products that helps to increase food security because of lack of road connectivity.

"For the farmers to produce more agricultural products, road connectivity is a key component in the economic growth of the country. The dividend for us to invest in every economic activity in our country is huge, so for example, we are importing over four hundred million of rice in our country, it is said," Kollie indicated.

Mr. Kollie called on Government to get involved in commercial farming which, be believes, will help increase job opportunities for Liberians and enable the country to export food and eventually attract foreign concurrency that would stabilize the exchange rate volatility.

An economist by training, Kollie also suggested that a lot can be done in the agriculture sector and admonished the government increase the budget for agriculture to address issues affecting the sector and underpinning growth.