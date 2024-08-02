Liberia: Govt Announces 2024 Liberia Investment Conference.

The Liberian government has officially announced the upcoming 2024 Liberia Investment Conference, set to take place from August 6 to 8 at the Ministerial Complex in Congo Town.

The conference, organized by Noial African Venture in partnership with the National Investment Commission (NIC), will be themed "Leveraging Private Sector Investment for Growth and Development."

The Liberian government announced the conference on Thursday, August 1, 2024, during a press conference at the Ministry of Information on Capitol Hill.

This multi-sectoral and inter-ministerial event is designed to bring together a diverse group of stakeholders.

They include senior government officials, local and international investors, members of the Liberian diaspora, and development partners.

The aim is to foster economic growth, attract foreign investment, and showcase Liberia's economic potential.

Information Minister Jerolinmek Matthew Piah has revealed that the conference will feature a robust program, including plenary sessions, sector-specific discussions, panel debates, and numerous networking opportunities.

Key sectors covered will include agriculture, infrastructure, tourism, mining, energy, innovation, and technology.

On the opening day, August 6, Mr. Piah disclosed that President Joseph Nyuma Boakai will deliver the keynote address to emphasize the government's commitment to fostering a vibrant economy, generating new jobs, and supporting investment initiatives.

"Also, on the second day, Vice President Jeremiah Koung will give the keynote speech, with additional presentations from various ministers providing insights into investment opportunities in their respective sectors," Mr. Piah said.

He stated that the conference represents a critical opportunity for Liberia to demonstrate its readiness to engage both domestic and international investors.

The information minister encouraged attendees to approach the event with a non-political mindset, focusing on the shared goal of nation-building.

"The President is committed to fostering an inclusive economic environment and growth through steady partnerships and private sector engagement," he noted.