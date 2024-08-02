Nigeria: How Hunger Protest Hit States in Various Dimensions, Magnitudes On Day One

The hunger protest, with hashtag #EndBadGovernanceinNigeria, is planned to end on 10 August.

The much-publicised nationwide protest against bad governance began across states of the federation on Thursday in different magnitudes and dimensions.

The protest with hashtag #EndBadGovernanceinNigeria is planned to end on 10 August.

It is aimed at calling Federal Government's attention to the economic hardship facing Nigerians.

Most states experienced the gathering of protesters, empty roads, deserted markets, malls, shops and heavy presence of security operatives.

However, the protest's momentum differed across states with some recording peaceful protests, some others minor violence and others remarkable violence with loss of lives and vandalism.

In Lagos, the protest, which held at the Peace Park and the Gani Fawehinmi Freedom Park were peaceful and recorded large turnouts.

Security personnel exhibited professionalism and escorted the protesters.

A Lagos State High Court had, on Tuesday, restricted the protest to the state to the two parks.

Also, in Ogun, the protest was peaceful, with security agents, including the police and personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, giving protesters protection.

In Abuja, hundreds of #EndBadGovernanceinNigeria protesters blocked the Abuja-Keffi Expressway, demanding end to bad governance in the country.

The protesters caused gridlock, forcing motorists to take alternative routes.

They burnt tyres at various points near Orange Market, a hitherto busy place.

There were counter-protesters, opposing the #EndBadGovernance protest.

The counter-protesters, also large in number, carried placards with inscriptions such as "We want peace in FCT", "FCT is for development" , "We don't want protests".

In Plateau, a former Minister for Youth and Sports Development, Solomon Dalung, and Isa El-buba, a Christian cleric, were among the protesters in Jos.

The protesters, largely youths, matched on major streets of Jos, chanting solidarity songs.

In Borno, the police said Boko Haram elements infiltrated protesters on Baga Road in Maiduguri, killing four persons, while 34 others suffered various degrees of injuries.

The state Commissioner of Police, Yusuf Lawal, said many minors, mostly almajiris, took over the Maiduguri-Kano Road, vandalising public property.

He said in spite of police persuasion, the crowd turned riotous, forcefully breaking police barriers, pelting stones at officers and advancing toward the city centre.

The violence compelled imposition of 24 hours curfew on Maiduguri by the state government.

In Kano, hoodlums armed with various weapons took to the streets in parts of Kano metropolis, attacking shops and offices and looting property.

They hoodlums were seen carting away office furniture, air conditioners and metal signboards.

The state Governor, Abba Yusuf, imposed a 24-hour curfew on Kano following the violence and massive looting.

The Digital Industrial Park of the Nigerian Communications Commission Office in Kano is among public property vandalised.

Hoodlums also vandalised offices in Kaduna State during the #EndBadGovernanceinNigeria protest.

The vandalised places include the premises of the Kaduna State Traffic and Law Environmental Authority and Investment Promotions Agency.

The protesters also burnt police Armoured Personnel Carrier and attempted to invade the Kaduna State Government House, according to ASP Mansir Hassan, the spokesperson for the police command in the state.

In Sokoto, hundreds of youth barricaded major streets in Sokoto metropolis as well as the state Government House, chanting protest songs.

They held placards with different inscriptions, calling on the Federal Government to re-introduce fuel subsidy and revert the Naira exchange rate to N400 per U.S. dollar.

However, a combined team of security operatives prevented them entry into the government house.

In Gombe, shop owners and traders in major markets joined hired vigilantes and hunters in securing their shops against vandals.

The traders, vigilantes and hunters barricaded major entry and exit points at the markets.

Some of the barricaded places are Gombe Main market, Gombe Local Government Shopping Centre and the Old Market.

In Delta, the protest turned violent about 11. 20.a.m. when suspected thugs began to attack and disperse protesters.

The suspects also attacked four journalists.

The journalists are those from Punch, The Guardian and Pointer reporters and an Asaba-based investigative journalist.

In Niger State, at least four persons died due to the protest.

Abubakar Muti of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps confirmed in Minna that the deaths occurred in Suleja.

"We have confirmed the death of four persons so far, although an unconfirmed report is saying that the death toll has risen to eight," he said.

Mr Muti said trouble started when some youth tried to vandalise public property in the area during the protest, prompting security agencies to mobilise to defend the facilities.

The police in the state also apprehended 11 protesters for allegedly burning a part of Tafa Local Government Secretariat and looting valuables.

The command's spokesperson, Waisu Abiodun, a superintendent of police, said in Minna that the suspects also burnt two vehicles and vandalised two others.

In Edo, some hoodlums infiltrated protesters and looted bags of rice loaded in a truck at Urora community in Ikpoba-okha Local Government of Edo.

The truck was parked on an untarred road through which protesters marched.

In Nasarawa, 50 protesters were apprehended in four local government areas for allegedly causing breakdown of law and order and attacking police personnel.

Ramhan Nansel, Police Public Relations Officer in the state, said 25 suspects were arrested in Lafia, 16 in Karu, six in Keffi and three at Mararaba Udege of Nasarawa council area.

However, in Ekiti, the residents shunned the protest by adopting a sit-at-home approach.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Legal Affairs Nigeria By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In Ado-Ekiti and other major towns such as Ikole-Ekiti, Oye-Ekiti, Ikere-Ekiti and Emure-Ekiti, the residents largely failed to participate in protests.

Major roads were empty and the general atmosphere was peaceful at the time of this report.

Offices, shops and markets were deserted, while many civil servants stayed at home for fear of uncertainties.

In Kwara, the residents also ignored the protest. As at 11:00a.m., no protesters were seen in Ilorin as residents were going about their daily activities.

Security agents were seen in front of Kwara Government House and Central Bank of Nigeria office.

Banks and shops were opened for businesses as security agents patrolled major roads.

Also in Enugu, the residents shunned the protest and stayed indoors while many malls and shops in the state capital were locked.

The roads were empty while the coal city remained calm, prompting the police command in the state to laud the residents for peace.

In Cross River, socio-economic activities were on standstill although there was no visible sign of protest as of the time of the report.

Police personnel were seen in large numbers patrolling roads in the state capital, Calabar, while vanks, markets and other businesses places were closed.

Residents of Umuahia and Owerri, the capital cities of Abia and Imo, also shunned the protest and went about their lawful daily activities. The cities were calm.

(NAN)