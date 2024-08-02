Nigeria: Why Bayelsa Currently Has No Electricity Supply - TCN

2 August 2024
Premium Times (Abuja)

TCN said that presently, Yenagoa Metropolis and the entire Bayelsa are still without power supply.

The Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) says two transmission towers, T98 and T99, along the Ahoada/Yenagoa 132kV line in the Igbooghene community of Bayelsa were destroyed by vandals.

TCN's General Manager Public Affairs, Ndidi Mbah, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Friday.

Mrs Mbah said that the incident caused the collapse of both towers, cutting off power supply to Bayelsa including TCN's Yenagoa Sub-station and the Gbarain Power Station.

The company said engineers led by Emmanuel Akpa, general manager Transmission, Port Harcourt Region, accompanied by operatives of the State Security Service have inspected the site of the destroyed towers.

"Plans are already ongoing to mobilise a contractor on an emergency basis to reconstruct the collapsed towers.

"This follows an incident on June 16, where an individual was caught destroying tower T238 along the Owerri/Ahoada 132kV double circuit transmission lines.

"Another act of vandalism occurred on June 10, at the Ahoada Transmission Substation," the company said.

The company urged the public to help in the ongoing fight against the vandalism of power infrastructure nationwide.

TCN said it will continue to collaborate with security operatives and host communities including the DSS and Civil Defence Corps to combat the menace.

"Meanwhile, we are interfacing with stakeholders including security operatives in Yenagoa to put in place other initiatives geared towards helping TCN curtail the menace within the State.

"As we continue to work towards a robust grid, it is pertinent to note that a nation's power sector cannot grow efficiently if funds intended for infrastructural expansion are repeatedly used to replace vandalised equipment," TCN said.

(NAN)

