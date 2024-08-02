Liberia: Man Killed His 28-Year-Old Wife.

Nimba — Police in Nimba County have launched a search for Suspect Emmanuel Gboe, a.k.a Socrate, who is on the run for allegedly killing his wife in Gbapa Town along the Sanniquellie -Yekepa Highway in District #3, Nimba.

Suspect Gboe, 38, allegedly had sex with his wife, a mother of five children, before killing her while they were in bed.

According to the report, the suspect had accused his wife of an extra love affair after she allegedly received one hundred United States dollars from someone who currently resides in the United States of America.

Residents of Gbapa Town narrated to the NEW DAWN following the incident on Tuesday night, July 30th, 2024. Suspect Emmanuel Gboe accused his wife of being in an extra relationship with an unidentified man, who sent her US$100 through MobileMoney as an Independence Day gift on July 26, 2024.

She reportedly used the money to buy clothes for the children, but her husband, Suspect Gboe, complained that he didn't receive a cent from the amount, accusing his woman of having a love affair with the man who reportedly sent her the money.

The NEW DAWN gathered that Suspect Emmanuel Gboe used a single-barrel gun and allegedly shot his wife after having rough sex with her.

The deceased, Kou Zonpue Dolo, 25, was a mother of five children. Her remains have been turned over to family members for interment.

The report says that the July 30, 2024, incident brought the number of such incidents that have occurred in Gbapa Town to two.

In early 2023, a man believed to be a friend of former Commissioner Samuel Bontor of Gbapa Town allegedly killed himself and the commissioner's wife, Oretha Bontor, in an unexplained situation.

Meanwhile, Police are in search of Suspect Emmanuel Gboe, who is presently on the run after taking the life of his wife. Editing by Jonathan Browne