Nigeria: Protest in Nigeria - Confusion As Police Relax Curfew in Borno

There is confusion in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital as the Police Authority said, is had relaxed the 24-hour curfew imposed on Thursday.

The first day of the nationwide protests turned violent in some parts of the Metropolis.

Town criers insisted on major streets that residents must not go out as the curfew is still effective.

In a statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP, Kenneth Daso said: " In view of the prevailing security situation, the Borno State Government and heads of the state Security agencies after due consultation have relaxed the curfew imposed in the state from 12pm to 3pm.

This is to enable Muslim faithful's to observe Juma'at prayers. "However, members of the public are advised to observe the Juma'at prayers at Mosques closer to their communities.

"Furthermore, the curfew will continue to be enforced from 3pm today, Friday to 6am on Saturday, thereafter people are expected to go about their lawful business and cautioned to shun all forms of violence.

"The security agencies assures the good people of Borno State of adequate protection of lives and property for sustainable peace and safety in the state".

Meanwhile, our Correspondent observed that some town criers with security escort on major streets were busy informing and warning the general public not to go out, but to remain indoors as the curfew is still effective.

Presently, the major streets are deserted, as shops and other business activities remained closed.