Ghana: Elections 2024 - 24-Hour Economy Policy to Revolutionize Ghana's Economic Landscape - Naana Opoku-Agyemang

The vice Presidential Candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, has urged manufacturing companies and traders to prepare for the 24-hour economy policy envisioned by the NDC government.

Speaking at a durbar of Chiefs at Denkyira Bibianiha in the Upper Denkyira East constituency of the Central Region on July 31, 2024, at the start of her regional campaign tour, she said the 24-hour economy policy is a key component of the agenda by the NDC to rescue and reset the country from the effects of economic mismanagement by the NPP government.

"The NDC will restore hope and rebuild the economy to meet the aspirations of Ghanaians," Opoku-Agymang said.

She added that while providing benefits to companies through tax waivers, reduced tariff rates, and increased productivity, the job-shift system will create more employment and financial dependence for workers and households.

Her remarks on the 24-hour economy were in response to concerns raised by the chief of Denkyira Bibianiha, Nana Appiah Kubi, about the high rate of joblessness and poverty in the area, which has created a hopeless situation for the youth in the area.

Opoku-Agyemang, who had interacted with traders at the market in the town, noted that the government must provide the needed support, including credit, to enable small-scale enterprises to grow.

In addition, she said it was the duty of the government to provide the necessary infrastructure to facilitate the rapid development of areas such as Dunkwa and Denkyira.

She reminded the Chiefs that all the major infrastructure projects such as roads, health centers, and schools were provided under the previous NDC governments. She therefore urged them to vote massively for the NDC to continue its good works in the area.

"Vote for us, we have done it before, and you can trust us to do it again for you," she said.

Chief of Denkyira Bibianiha, Nana Appiah Kubi, in his remarks, assured the NDC of the support of the Chiefs and people of the area.

He prayed for success for the NDC in the upcoming elections and requested that the rehabilitation of the health facility in the area be prioritized when the NDC regains power.