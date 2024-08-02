Liberia: GAC Audit Exposes Financial Mismanagement At CBL

A recently released audit by the General Auditing Commission (GAC) has unveiled serious financial irregularities within the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL), casting a spotlight on troubling practices that undermine financial integrity and accountability at one of Liberia's key institutions.

The audit report revealed substantial irregularities in the disbursement of over US$700,000 to CBL staff members for legal and consultancy services.

It indicated that funds designated for legal expenses and other services were disbursed to staff members under the guise of external consultants and contractors. However, there was a lack of documentation proving that these funds were properly transferred or used for the intended purposes.

According to the audit, the CBL disbursed a staggering US$742,120.00, classified as legal expenditures. Additionally, US$90,000.00 was allocated for various other services, purportedly provided by external consultants and contractors. However, the disbursements were made in the names of CBL staff members, and intended for further distribution to these external entities.

This practice is alarming, especially considering that the CBL already maintains a fully staffed legal department and engages three external legal firms -- International Law Group (ILG), International Group of Legal Advocates (IGLA), and Brumskine and Associates Law Firm -- on a retainer basis.

The audit report highlights a series of substantial payments made to individuals, including E.H. Barclay and J.G. Innis, raising serious questions about the legitimacy and transparency of these transactions. Noteworthy payments to Barclay include US$50,000.00 on May 30, 2023, and US$55,000.00 on July 25, 2022. Similarly, Innis received payments amounting to US$437,000.00, with significant entries such as US$40,000.00 on July 31, 2023, and US$30,000.00 on February 10, 2021.

The audit report details that these payments were processed under the assumption that the staff members would transfer the funds to the intended consultants and contractors. However, there is a glaring lack of documentation showing the actual transfer of these funds and evidence of the specific services rendered. This significant gap raises serious concerns about the proper utilization and management of financial resources within the CBL.

The practice of routing payments through staff members rather than directly to service providers hints at possible attempts to obscure the true nature of these transactions. This lack of transparency suggests that the funds might have been diverted or used for purposes other than those officially intended. The audit underscores the need for stringent oversight and internal controls, highlighting a potential lapse in the bank's financial management practices.

Historically, such practices have been observed in various institutions where large sums of money were channeled through staff names, often resulting in financial mismanagement and corruption. The pattern of payments described in the audit mirrors problematic financial practices previously seen at other governmental and financial institutions, including the Ministry of State, the Executive Protection Service (EPS), and Financial Intelligence Agency (FIA). This history of mismanagement highlights the critical need for comprehensive financial oversight and accountability measures.

The Central Bank of Liberia has responded by stating that these payments were intended for staff to disburse to external consultants and contractors. However, the lack of evidence documenting these transactions raises concerns about the actual delivery of services and the appropriateness of the expenditures. This situation is reminiscent of past issues where financial resources were misappropriated or used inappropriately, underscoring the need for reform and stricter oversight.

In light of these findings, the audit recommends that each staff member listed in the report be required to provide clear and verifiable evidence showing that the funds received were indeed delivered to the intended service providers and that the services were rendered as claimed. Failure to produce such evidence should result in those staff members being held accountable and required to repay the funds. This measure is crucial for ensuring financial accountability and restoring public trust in the CBL's financial management practices.

The implications of the audit are far-reaching, underscoring the urgent need for reform in financial management practices at the Central Bank of Liberia. Ensuring robust oversight, transparency, and accountability is essential for maintaining the integrity of financial institutions and safeguarding public resources.

As the CBL embarks on addressing these issues, stakeholders -- including policymakers, the public, and financial oversight bodies -- will be closely monitoring the implementation of corrective measures. Restoring confidence in the bank's operations and financial practices will require significant efforts to overhaul current practices, enhance transparency, and strengthen financial controls.

The findings from the GAC audit serve as a critical reminder of the importance of rigorous financial oversight and the need for accountability in managing public resources. As Liberia moves forward, the focus will be on ensuring that such financial irregularities are addressed promptly and effectively, reinforcing the commitment to transparency and good governance in the country's financial institutions.