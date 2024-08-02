Liberia: Police Launch Manhunt for Wife Killer

The Nimba County Police Detachment, headed by APC Larmie Mendin, has launched a manhunt in the Yekepa area for a young man who shot his wife to death in the old diamond mining town of Gbapa.

The Police Crimes Services Department told the Daily Observer that on July 30, 2024, at about midnight, the man identified as Emmanuel Gboe shot his wife with what appears to be a single-barrel pistol, instantly killing her.

The CSD explained that the man then fled to an unknown place, with the motive of the murder yet to be established.

The 30 year-old victim, Kou Zombo, is said to be the mother of five, three boys and two girls.

The youngest, a boy, was by her side when she met her demise. He was seen the next morning with blood splashed all over his body, but could not narrate the incident.

In a state of disbelief the father of the deceased, Chief Zombo, told the Daily Observer: "The man killed my daughter and fled, with the blood splashing all over my grandson's body."

The incident shocked the entire community because nobody heard the sound of the gun or noticed any sound of tussle between the couple prior to the incident.

However, people are speculating that the man was jealous because the lady was receiving support from her ex-husband in the USA.

"He shot the lady outside at night hours under the cover of the heavy rainfall, making it difficult for the neighbors to notice any commotion between the two, let alone the gun sound," the CSD said.

Meanwhile, the Liberia National Police, backed by the Community Watch Forum, has embarked on a manhunt for the man, but the frequent downpours of rain and the terrain appears to be hampering the search.

Gbapa is located close to Yekepa and on the left is a mountainous area, connecting Guinea, to where many believed he may have crossed.

In a similar development, in early July 2024, a man believed to be Malian brutally murdered his Liberian girlfriend in Guinea.

The man, identified as Sheik Jalloh, was said to have been residing in Liberia for about eight years as a butcher and, in recent times, decided to return to Guinea, his previous country of residence.

He and his Liberian girlfriend, identified as Rose Garpeh, had been living together for several years and had two children before he abruptly decided to return to Guinea.

The chief butcher of Ganta, Abraham Kamara told the Daily Observer in an exclusive interview, that Sheik Jalloh came to Liberia through his elder brother, Abdullah Jalloh and they both had lived in this country for several years until his elder took sick and went into the sick bush for treatment.

He explained that the man left his sick brother in the sick bush and decided to return to Guinea and continue his life from there.

He explained the lady, upon returning from Guinea on one occasion, complained to them (butchers) that her man (Sheik Jalloh) warned her to stay away from him and threatened to kill her.

"We were surprised to be called from Guinea on July 4, 2024, that she was brutalized and killed by this fellow," he said.

"She knew the man had an attitude problem. We don't know what led her back there," he said.

There are several foreign nationals living in Ganta, especially those from around West Africa, including Mali, Burkina Faso, Niger, Nigeria and others, as well as other African countries.

However, it is not clear whether Sheik Jalloh was a legal resident or had legal documents to reside and work in Liberia, something the local immigration in Ganta refused to comment when contacted.

Accordingly, Sheik Jalloh is awaiting court trial in Guinea, with Guinean authorities ensuring the victim's family and their Liberian counterparts of inviting them to witness the hearing, when the case opens.