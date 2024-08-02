Algeria: Africom Commander Concludes Second Trip to Algeria

Stuttgart, Germany — U.S. Marine Corps Gen Michael Langley, Commander of U.S. Africa Command wrapped up his second visit to Algeria on July 23, 2024.

Gen Langley, accompanied by U.S. Ambassador to Algeria Elizabeth Aubin, met with President Abdelmadjid Tebboune to continue discussions on regional security issues and explore additional engagement opportunities.

"President Tebboune and I had productive discussions during our meeting. I thanked him for the support Algeria has provided to us, and for Algeria's participation in some of our regional exercises," Gen Langley said. "We also spoke about the importance of continuing our discussions on how we can work together toward greater regional security, stability and prosperity, and a more robust bilateral relationship."

During the visit, Gen Langley also met with Algerian Chief of Defense, General Saȉd Chanegriha to discuss how the two nations could expand military collaboration.

"General Langley's visit underscores Algeria's important role regionally and the value of U.S.-Algeria bilateral collaboration in ensuring regional stability," Amb. Aubin said. "The U.S. and Algeria are concerned about the destabilizing presence of terrorist non-state actors in the nations to Algeria's south. We want prosperity in the region and encourage constructive dialogue."

Algeria has been a committed leader in combating counterterrorism in the region and shares U.S. concerns about the expansion of violent extremist organizations through the Sahel.

While visiting the American Cultural Center in Algiers, Gen Langley met with a group of young Algerian students who participate in the U.S. Embassy-sponsored STEAMQuest program. Implemented by World Learning, STEAMQuest has introduced 200 Algerian youth to science, technology, engineering, the arts, and mathematics (STEAM) topics, including robotics, and sponsors a national competition to find eco-friendly solutions to local problems.

"I really appreciate the time these bright, young kids took to demonstrate their hard work to solve shared problems through science, technology, engineering, the arts, and math," Gen Langley said. "I was very impressed both by their dedication to their communities and their excellent command of the English language. These young people highlight the importance of our task-at-hand - ensuring a stable and secure future for our younger generations."

U.S. Africa Command, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany, is one of eleven U.S. Department of Defense combatant commands, each with a geographic or functional mission that provides command and control of military forces in peace and war. U.S. Africa Command employs the broad-reaching diplomacy, development, and defense approach to foster interagency efforts and help negate the drivers of conflict and extremism in Africa.

