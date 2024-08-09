Niger: After Recent Challenges, U.S. Looks to Rethink Africom, Aid Initiatives

Washington — The United States on Wednesday completed one of the last major troop departures from Niger ahead of the military junta-imposed September 15 deadline. About 1,000 troops were stationed in Niger before the ruling leadership's order to leave.

A joint statement from the Nigerien Defense Ministry and the U.S. military said personnel and equipment from the base had been withdrawn and coordination would continue over the coming weeks to make sure the pullout is complete.

"The effective cooperation and communication between the U.S. and Nigerien armed forces ensured that this turnover was completed ahead of schedule and without complications."

In an interview with VOA's Anthony LaBruto, U.S. Representative Michael McCaul, the Republican chairman of the House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee, details how the United States is reevaluating its military presence in light of the troop departures as well as recent challenges to its broader security initiatives on the continent.

The conversation has been edited for brevity and clarity.

VOA: What role does the United States Africa Command, or AFRICOM, play in the continent? In what capacity do AFRICOM's teams serve in different countries in Africa and how is it helping to stabilize democracy?

U.S. Representative Michael McCaul: I just met with AFRICOM. I had a briefing from them. So, this is a very timely interview. They're primarily military. That's why in 2019, I introduced the Global Fragility Act. ... And to your point, it forces [AFRICOM] to go beyond just being a military organization. It forces them to coordinate with states and with the United States Agency for International Development together on the African continent, and that's very helpful if they're working together rather than independently with their own missions. When I was at AFRICOM, they talked about it a lot, how that bill has really changed the way they operate.

VOA: I noticed that when the head of Africa Command testified before your committee, he mentioned that military presence in Africa should go alongside diplomatic and aid efforts on the continent. Can you elaborate on how these different elements are coordinated and their overall impact on the region?

McCaul: Look, the military is important. But that's not going to win this alone, right? I mean, when you have economic ties, they strengthen our alliances and that's where I think the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation can be helpful.

And then of course USAID, you know, we provide our humanitarian assistance. I passed the branding bill, which requires the American flag to be on this, so that they know where the aid is coming from, because prior to that, they didn't know where it's coming from. Now, if China brings in the [diplomatic] systems, their flags are everywhere and so now USAID has the American flag. They know where it's coming from. That really helps in diplomacy.

I would also throw trade in there. If we could get back to having some trade agreements, which we haven't done, quite frankly, under this administration. Of course, the military we need. They provide the security umbrella to provide the soft power -- that being diplomatic and economic assistance.

VOA: What are the U.S. military's strategies for countering threats in countries like Somalia and Kenya, and how do these efforts support and integrate with aid projects in the region?

McCaul: We have counterterrorism operations -- that's where AFRICOM comes in -- but they're overstretched and overburdened. Their role in coordinating with the State Department and USAID is to provide that security piece. ... But when you have Niger kicking us out, there's nothing we can do. We can't operate within countries.

You look at Somalia, I mean our presence there is ... quite frankly, that embassy is so dangerous you can't even drive to it, you have to fly in. That's probably the most dangerous embassy in the world right now. And now, with the events of the Houthi rebels joining forces with al-Shabab, it's even worse. I really worry about that embassy. ... They have a lot of security there, and it's probably the most secure embassy in the world, but still. I mean, what good is that presence if you can't really operate out of the country?

VOA: With the military or AFRICOM being challenged so much, is the U.S. rethinking any of its military or aid policies on the continent?

McCaul: They are [being challenged], and it's a resource issue; it's a big continent. There's not much we can do if the country doesn't want us there. They kicked the French out of Mali, in the Sahel regions, they're gone.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Arms and Armies Niger By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

They have this anti-colonialism attitude that goes back to the French, and I understand that, and they probably look at us [similarly] in some respects. We want them to look at us as a liberator, not an occupier, but they do have a sense of, 'Oh, the colonials are coming back in,' certainly with the French, probably less so with the Americans, but we still have that issue.

The AFRICOM General [Michael] Langley warned that the loss of U.S. bases in the Sahel will "degrade our ability to do active watching and warning, including for the homeland defense." Right now, the terrorist organizations in Africa are more focused on Africa and not external operations, but we always have to be mindful of that, that any of these terror operations can go operational, external operations, if that's the direction they want to go. Right now, I'm not sure they have that capacity to conduct external operations necessarily over here, but it's something we have to continue to watch.

This Q&A originated in VOA's English to Africa Service.