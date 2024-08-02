Kenya: Duale Says He Is Worth Sh980mn

Nairobi — Environment and Sanitation nominee Aden Duale says he is worth Sh980 million up from his Sh851 million net worth when he assumed office as Defence Cabinet Secretary in October 2022.

Duale made the revelations before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments for vetting on Friday.

He noted that her wealth had been amassed through appreciation of assets and properties as well as rental income before he was fired when President Ruto dissolved the Cabinet last month.

"I have pieces of land both in Garissa and Nairobi, My house in Nairobi, my house in Garissa, my Cattle ranch in Garissa, my rental property in Nairobi and Garissa, my shares in family-owned businesses, my Camels and cattle, and motor vehicles," he said.

"Lastly, I got good revenue from the book sales of my Autobiography which is one of the best selling books today," Duale said.

When tasked to explain the over Sh129 million margin revenue growth in less than two years, Duale revealed that the properties he owns including livestock have increased in folds during the 21 months he was in the Defence docket.

"Both for land investment and land interest increased between 12 and 15 percent.

That's growth will come to Sh140 million.

We had good rains so my livestock grew in numbers," he told MPs.

