Kenya: Duale Says He Is Worth Sh980mn

2 August 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Environment and Sanitation nominee Aden Duale says he is worth Sh980 million up from his Sh851 million net worth when he assumed office as Defence Cabinet Secretary in October 2022.

Duale made the revelations before the National Assembly Committee on Appointments for vetting on Friday.

He noted that her wealth had been amassed through appreciation of assets and properties as well as rental income before he was fired when President Ruto dissolved the Cabinet last month.

"I have pieces of land both in Garissa and Nairobi, My house in Nairobi, my house in Garissa, my Cattle ranch in Garissa, my rental property in Nairobi and Garissa, my shares in family-owned businesses, my Camels and cattle, and motor vehicles," he said.

"Lastly, I got good revenue from the book sales of my Autobiography which is one of the best selling books today," Duale said.

When tasked to explain the over Sh129 million margin revenue growth in less than two years, Duale revealed that the properties he owns including livestock have increased in folds during the 21 months he was in the Defence docket.

"Both for land investment and land interest increased between 12 and 15 percent.

That's growth will come to Sh140 million.

We had good rains so my livestock grew in numbers," he told MPs.

About The Author

IRENE MWANGI

See author's posts

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.