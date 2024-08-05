Kenya: Muturi Says Relationship With President Ruto Was Cordial

4 August 2024
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Irene Mwangi

Nairobi — Public Service Cabinet Secretary nominee Justin Muturi has refuted claims he didn't have a cordial working relationship with President William Ruto as the government's principal legal adviser.

A local daily had reported that President Ruto does not consult him, despite being the State's chief adviser.

Before his dismissal last month, Muturi served as the Attorney General before he was reappointed to the Public Service docket.

Responding to concerns raised by Minority Leader Junet Mohammed, the Former National Assembly Speaker scoffed at the reports saying it was out of context.

"Our media are innovative and how they innovate can cause the jitters'. The headline and the story were not in alignment. Inside the story, they said 99.5 percent of advice has been taken and implemented. It was not a correct story," Muturi told the vetting committee.

Muturi poured cold water on the media reports saying he can defend his working relationship with President Ruto by tabling his exit report during his tenure.

"I could give an exit report on the 21-month tenure that I was in charge. That story was not correct because we give advisory to a lot of issues including international law and the county governments,"

"I can't remember any advice that wasn't implemented. I must stay I had an exciting period at the state law office," he noted.

However, he noted that several ministries have failed to implement the Attorney General counsel by failing to adhere to the advice issued by state counsels designated in the dockets.

"The office of the Attorney General is signatory to every cabinet memo generated by every ministry and on some occasions, we have had to return many memos and I have had to issue circulars to the ministries," he said.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.