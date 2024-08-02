Tanzania: New Era Begins

Tanzania marked historic milestone in transportation sector with inauguration of Dar es Salaam-Dodoma Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) route by President Samia Suluhu Hassan, yesterday.

Much has been said about the social and economic impacts of this long-awaited route, which is poised to be a transformative milestone for Tanzania's transportation sector.

This modern rail link is expected to revolutionise travel within Tanzania by drastically reducing travel times and stimulating economic activities across different regions.

Aligned with Tanzania's Vision 2025 and CCM's 2020-2025 Election Manifesto, the government aims to foster a modern, integrated, inclusive and competitive economy supported by industrial growth, economic services and enabling infrastructure.

The party's manifesto emphasises the importance of strategic infrastructure such as the electric SGR in enabling citizens to carry out their activities efficiently and effectively.

The SGR is prominently featured in the National FiveYear Development Plan spanning from 2021/2022 to 2025/2026, highlighting that its completion will enhance both social and economic activities in the country.

Construction of the railway commenced in 2017 with two segments between Dar es Salaam and Makutupora in the Singida region.

The first segment covers a total of 300 km between Dar es Salaam and Morogoro, while the second segment spans 422 km between Morogoro and Makutupora, as outlined in the National FiveYear Development Plan.

Former President Jakaya Kikwete recently praised the initiative, commending President Samia for her dedication to completing the SGR project.

Dr Kikwete, who recently journeyed on the new electric train from Dar es Salaam to Morogoro, commended the comfort and efficiency of the service, highlighting its substantial reduction in travel time compared to road transportation.

"I am delighted to have experienced this new train service. It offers exceptional comfort. I intentionally opted for train travel to witness the progress we have achieved," remarked Dr Kikwete.

The efficient Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) service is expected to catalyse regional development by improving connectivity between key economic centers.

The enhanced transport infrastructure is projected to attract investments, facilitate trade and provide a more dependable mode of transportation for both passengers and freight.

Moreover, the upgraded rail connectivity has the potential to boost tourism and bolster local economies along the railway corridor.

Dr Kikwete also emphasised the broader economic advantages of the SGR, citing its high capacity for transporting goods and its ability to further stimulate economic activities, particularly upon extension to Mwanza.

In separate interviews with the 'Daily News', economists and business analysts praised the electrified train route from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma, foreseeing a significant upsurge in business and production in major cities and nationwide.

They praised the government for its dedication to completing the project from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma, indicating that the successful completion of this phase bodes well for the timely completion of the remaining phases extending to other parts of the country.

Dr Sylvester Jotta, a business analyst and Lecturer at Saint Augustine University of Tanzania (SAUT), described the achievement as a dream realized and a source of pride for all Tanzanians.

In an exclusive interview with the 'Daily News,' Dr Jotta emphasised that turning dreams into reality requires determination, dedication, self-discipline and effort, all of which the government has demonstrated throughout this project.

Dr Jotta highlighted the socio-economic impacts of the modern electric SGR linking Dar es Salaam and Dodoma, noting that it signifies a significant milestone for Tanzania's infrastructure on both a national and global scale.

By connecting the commercial centre of Dar es Salaam with the administrative capital of Dodoma, the SGR is expected to catalyse increased trade between the two cities, fostering rapid growth and development.

Dr Jotta anticipates that the electric train will expedite the expansion of both cities.

Economist Dr Isaac Safari highlighted that the introduction of the electrified train will drive competition in the transportation sector, impacting bus and aircraft owners who may choose to reduce fares to attract customers and gain market share.

Dr Safari emphasised that the electrified train will play a key role in diversifying the economies of Morogoro, Dar es Salaam and Dodoma, unlocking new investment opportunities such as real estate development, hotels and restaurants catering to travellers.

Additionally, he noted that the fast and affordable modern train will significantly reduce travel time for citizens commuting to and from Dodoma, allowing them to allocate saved hours towards economic productivity.

Dr George Mutalemwa, an expert in planning and development, urged the government to enhance infrastructure in rural areas to stimulate economic activities and foster overall development.

Mr Said Kaoneka, a resident of Kigamboni, foresees that the transportation system will simplify commuting for employees working in Dodoma while their families reside in Dar es Salaam.

For Tanzania, this presents a new driver for economic growth as many expect the project will massively transform the transportation sector by facilitating quicker transportation of goods and people, thereby fostering regional connectivity and economic integration.