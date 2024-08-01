Tanzania: SGR in Tanzania - New Voyage, New History

DAR ES SALAAM: TODAY, the spotlight is on the official launch of the much-anticipated Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) electric train services between Dar es Salaam and Dodoma, marking a transformative milestone for Tanzania's transportation sector.

President Samia Suluhu Hassan, who is gracing the launch, continues the legacy of her predecessors with unwavering dedication.

The new SGR electric train services signify a major leap forward in the country's infrastructure, offering increased efficiency and connectivity.

This modern rail link is set to revolutionise travel within Tanzania by significantly cutting journey hours and boosting economic activities across various regions.

The SGR electric train service from Dar es Salaam to Dodoma is expected to reduce travel time to just three hours and 25 minutes.

Said Kaoneka, a Kigamboni resident, anticipates that the transport system will ease commuting for employees who work in Dodoma with their families living in Dar es Salaam.

This substantial improvement is likely to enhance economic activities by enabling faster movement of goods and people, thus promoting regional connectivity and economic integration.

The timing of the inauguration coincides with the commencement of the Nane Nane agricultural exhibitions, starting July 31 and running until August 9. This alignment highlights the SGR's role in supporting major national events and fostering regional engagement.

Former President Jakaya Kikwete has lauded the initiative, commending President Samia for her commitment to completing the SGR project.

Dr Kikwete, who travelled on the new electric train from Dar es Salaam to Morogoro, praised the comfort and efficiency of the service, noting its significant reduction in travelling hours compared to road travel.

"I am very pleased to have travelled on this new train. It's very comfortable. I deliberately chose to travel by train to see the progress we have made," Dr Kikwete remarked.

The efficient SGR service is anticipated to stimulate regional development by enhancing connectivity between economic hubs.

Improved transport infrastructure is expected to attract investment, facilitate trade and provide a more reliable means of travel for passengers and freight alike. Additionally, the enhanced rail connectivity could spur tourism and support local economies along the rail corridor.

Dr Kikwete also highlighted the broader economic benefits of the SGR, noting its high capacity for transporting goods and its potential to further boost economic activities, especially when the railway extends to Mwanza.

"The SGR and electric train services offer great benefits due to the shorter travel time, which facilitates various social and economic activities," he said.

Carlos Mrema, a Dodoma city resident, believes the SGR will boost the economy of traders by saving time and facilitating cargo transport.

Eva Minde, a trader in Dodoma, expects the SGR electric train to make day trips to Dar es Salaam more manageable, allowing her to continue her business smoothly.

A local motorcycle rider sees the project as an opportunity to increase income and create job opportunities, including for cleaners.

The Tanzania Railways Corporation (TRC) has reported smooth operations for the SGR service between Dar es Salaam and Morogoro since its commencement in June 2024.

The absence of operational challenges is a positive sign of the service's reliability. TRC Director General Masanja Kadogosa emphasized the corporation's commitment to maintaining high operational standards.

"We are proud of the smooth operations so far and we are dedicated to ensuring that the SGR service continues to meet the highest standards of efficiency and safety. Our focus remains on delivering a reliable service for all passengers," Kadogosa said.

The TRC's stringent passenger conditions, including restrictions on plastic bags and large unwrapped items, reflect a commitment to safety and operational efficiency.

Safety measures advised by the SGR contractor, Yapi Merkezi, such as using designated crossings and avoiding electrified rail areas, are crucial for preventing accidents and ensuring the railway infrastructure's longevity.

The official launch of Tanzania's electric train services is a major milestone in the country's transportation infrastructure.

This development is poised to enhance connectivity, drive regional growth and set a precedent for future infrastructure projects, underscoring the importance of modern transportation solutions in advancing national progress.