Nigeria: Engineers' Contributions Critical to Economic Development, Says Sanwo-Olu

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has said more resources should be committed to the training and re-training of engineers in the country, saying their contributions are critical to the economic development of the country.

The Governor said this when the first female President of Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Engineer Margaret Aina Oguntala paid a courtesy visit to his Lagos House Ikeja office.

In his remarks, Governor Sanwo-Olu said his administration has trained and retrained its Engineers and urged the Nigerian Society of Engineers to train its members in project management.

"This profession is not only for men but for professionals in discharging their responsibilities. We usually stretch the profession to our Young Engineers

"For every road we build, we build for economic development and prosperity in the land. Engineers have helped us see that economic development is critical to reducing travel time.

"The cost of projects is high, and if we are not careful, projects will be abandoned. 99 per cent is not done. I am proud of all my Female Engineers in Lagos State "

Earlier, the President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers, Margaret Aina Oguntala, thanked Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for empowering the women in his administration and for his role in her becoming the President of the Nigerian Society of Engineers after six decades of its existence.

She commended the governor for his unwavering support for gender inclusivity in engineering and other sectors.

Oguntala said, "Your advocacy aligns perfectly with the "He4She" initiative championed by me, highlighting your commitment to empowering women. Additionally, your administration's consistent appointment of women to positions of authority and power is a testament to your dedication to inclusivity and progressive leadership.

"NSE's sixty- six years journey to electing the first female President. The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) was established in February 1958 with the vision of fostering the professional development of its members and advancing the engineering profession in Nigeria. Over the last sixty-six years, the NSE has grown to a membership of over 65,000 encompassing 26 Institutions known as Divisions and 82 Branches spread across the 36 States of Nigeria. We also boast of six Branches in the diaspora.

" The society has remained resolute in its pursuit to promote the highest standards of engineering practice, support the professional growth of its members, conduct research, and provide advisory services at various levels of government and the private sector. "

Oguntala, who saluted the governor's visionary leadership, said the state has witnessed remarkable strides in massive infrastructure development, urban planning and renewal, and sustained economic growth as the leading state in Nigeria and the fifth largest economy in Africa.

According to her, the current administration's focus on enhancing the quality of life for Lagosians through sustainable development initiatives is truly commendable.

"The NSE is particularly impressed by your efforts in the areas of transportation, housing, and renewable energy, which have made Lagos the cynosure of all eyes," she said.