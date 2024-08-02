Nigeria: Atiku Asks Govt to Arrest Sponsors of #IgboMustGo Threat

Former Vice President and Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in 2023, Atiku Abubakar, has called on the security agencies to immediately arrest, investigate, and prosecute those behind the "genocidal threat" to the Igbos to vacate Lagos and the other Southwest states on a specified date.

He said a prompt action by the government will will serve as a deterrent to others who might consider pursuing similar paths that threaten national security.

Atiku was reacting to call on @X (formerly @twitter) for a protest under the hashtag #IgboMustGo, demanding the forced relocation of Igbo people from Lagos and other Southwest states.

Reacting the former Vice President said it is alarming that, five days after the threat emerged, there has been a troubling silence.

He said, "The recent call on @X (formerly @twitter) for a protest under the hashtag #IgboMustGo, demanding the forced relocation of Igbo people from Lagos and other Southwest states, is deeply troubling and fundamentally opposed to the principles of unity and coexistence that define our nation. Such rhetoric is not only divisive but also endangers our peace and security, as our Constitution guarantees every Nigerian the right to live and work freely anywhere in the country.

"History has shown us the consequences of allowing hatred and bigotry to fester, as seen in Rwanda. What began with inflammatory rhetoric led to devastating outcomes. We must learn from these lessons and act decisively.

"I call on the Nigerian government and relevant authorities to take immediate and strong action against those inciting such hatred and division. It is imperative to investigate, arrest, and prosecute individuals promoting ethnic discrimination and violence. The rule of law must prevail, and those found guilty of incitement should face the full extent of legal consequences.

"Nigeria's strength lies in its diversity, and we must resist any efforts to sow discord among our people. Lagos and the Southwest have long been melting pots of cultures where individuals from various backgrounds contribute to our collective growth and development. The Igbo community, along with all other ethnic groups, is an integral part of this vibrant mosaic.

"I urge all Nigerians to stand united against this divisive rhetoric and to champion unity, tolerance, and understanding. Our future depends on our ability to live and work together harmoniously. The government and security agencies must act swiftly to protect this fundamental principle and ensure that every Nigerian can live free from fear of discrimination or persecution.

"It is alarming that, five days after this threat emerged, there has been a troubling silence. Immediate action to arrest, investigate, and prosecute those behind this heinous agenda is crucial. This will serve as a deterrent to others who might consider pursuing similar paths that threaten our national security," he said in a statement.