Gambia: Farmers Face Setback Due to Collapse of a Bridge

Farmers in Nioro Jattaba are struggling to access their farmlands due to the collapse of two bridges during the rainy season.

"The inaccessibility of our farmlands has become a major hurdle," lamented Mr. Jabel Bah, a local farmer. "With our movement restricted, agricultural productivity will suffer."

The problems posed by the collapsed bridges have been intensified by recent flooding caused by heavy rainfall.

"The heavy downpour on Monday caused severe flooding at a bridge along the South Bank Highway between the villages of Nioro Jattaba and Sankandi," said Mr. Momodou Sowe, the Councillor for Kiang Banta Ward.

Despite the National Road Authority's intervention to address the initial flooding, the damage to farms is substantial. Regional authorities including the Governor of Lower River Region (LRR), and National Assembly Member for Kiang West Constituency visited the area to witness the devastation firsthand.

Mr. Sowe emphasised the urgent need for government and regional authorities to intervene in the restoration of access to agricultural sites for farmers.

Alagie Bah, another affected farmer said: "The transportation of crops and the safety of our children and women are at risk. This is a critical issue for our community, as agriculture forms the backbone of our livelihoods."