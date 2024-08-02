Gambia: Paris Olympics 2024 - It's Gina, Sanu's Turn Today

The Gambia's track queen Gina Bass and sprinter Sanu Jallow will today grace the world stage at the 2024 Paris Olympics to partake in the athletics competition.

The Gambian sprinter Gina is expected to compete in the women's 100 metres in the first round at the Stade de France in the morning. If she qualifies, the semi-final and final for the 100m will take place on Sunday at 7:55pm and 9:20pm respectively. The African 100m champion is also scheduled to compete in the 200 metres on Sunday.

"Current African Senior and African Games 100m champion Gina Mariam Bass Bittaye [is] set for her 100m heat on Friday at 11:50am (9:50am Gambian Time)," the Gambia National Olympic Committee (GNOC) stated.

Sanu on the other hand will compete in the women's 800 metres' heats at the Stade de France at 7:45pm. If she qualifies, the semi-final and final of that category are slated for Monday and Tuesday respectively.

"This is Sanu's first ever appearance for The Gambia," GNOC stated.

Note that there is a two hours' time difference between The Gambian and France.

Three Gambian Olympians have all missed the chance to qualify for the next rounds in their respective sports. Swimmer Aminata Nia Maria Barrow was the first after narrowly missing a place in the semi-final in her debut Olympics appearance. Aged 20, she finished 4th in the women's 100m breaststroke heat competition with a 1:15:12 timing.

Three-time Gambian Olympian judoka Faye Njie then followed suit, after Spanish judoka Salvador Cases overpowered him in the Men's 73kg encounter at the Camps de Mars. The commonwealth silver medalist received two cautions before he was penalised on non-combative with an Ippno win. (An Ippno is awarded for a throw that places the opponent on their back with strength, speed and control. It can also be awarded for pinning the opponent down for 20 seconds or forcing the opponent into submission with a choke or joint lock. An ippon immediately ends the match. )

And finally, swimmer Ousman Jobe missed out in the Men 50 metres freestyle on Thursday morning, finishing sixth place at the Paris Defense Arena.

Thus Gambians are hoping that Gina and Sanu qualify to the finals.

