Liberia: Team Liberia to Kick Start 2024 Olympic Games Today

Monrovia — The 2024 Olympic Games, a celebration of athletic prowess and international unity, bring together athletes from around the globe to compete in the spirit of sportsmanship.

Team Liberia embarked on their journey at the 2024 Olympic Games, showcasing a talented group of athletes representing their nation with pride and determination.

According to the fixture, Liberia will today Friday, August 2 Compete in the Women's 100m at 5: 50 Am E.T

Destiny Smith will be on the track in women's 100m track, kicking off Liberia's campaign. With lightning speed and focused determination, she will represent Liberia with exceptional grace and athleticism. Her performance will set a positive tone for the team, showcasing the potential of Liberian athletes on the global stage.

Saturday, August 3: Men's 100m

Emmanuel Matadi will line up in the men's 100m, a highly anticipated event. Matadi is known for his explosive stats delivering a powerful race that is expected to captivate the audience.

Sunday, August 4: Women's 200m at 4: 55 Am E.T

Thelma Davis will compete in the women's 200m on Sunday, bringing her unique style and speed to the track. Her performance will be a source of inspiration for young athletes back home.

Monday, August 5: Men's 200m at 1:55 AM E.T

Joseph Fahnbulleh represented Liberia in the men's 200m, known for his strong finishes and impressive speed. Fahnbulleh is a testament to his training and determination, displaying commendable sportsmanship and skill. His presence is a significant moment for Team Liberia, showcasing the nation's competitive spirit.

Wednesday, August 7: Women's Hurdles at 4:15 Am E.T

Ebony Morris will compete in the women's hurdles, bringing agility and precision to the track. Her participation in this event underscored the diversity and breadth of talent within Team Liberia

Thursday, August 8: Men's 4x100m Relay at 5:10 Am E.T

Team Liberia will hit the men's 4x100m relay, featuring a formidable lineup of John, Akeem, Joseph, Matadi, and Jabez. The relay team, a blend of experience and youthful energy, will showcase their coordinated effort and speed. As they passed the baton, each member displayed impressive athleticism.

It is expected that throughout the 2024 Olympic Games, Team Liberia will not only demonstrate their athletic abilities, but also their unity and national pride. The athletes' performances will be a source of inspiration and pride for Liberians everywhere, symbolizing the spirit of perseverance and excellence.