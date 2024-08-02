Nigeria: Olympics - Opeyori's Loss Ends Nigeria's Medal Hopes in Badminton

Nigeria's sole badminton competitor at the ongoing Olympic Games in Paris, Anuoluwapo Opeyori, exited the event on Wednesday.

Opeyori, whose chances had looked slim from the beginning, lost his second and final Group N game 0-2 to China's Li Shi Feng.

Playing at La Chapelle Arena Court 2 in Paris in a men's singles group play stage fixture, Opeyori failed to hold his own and lost 17-21, 17-21.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the loss was Opeyori's second in his three-player group, where only the group winner advances to the quarterfinals.

He had earlier, on Tuesday, lost his first match 0-2 (20-22, 14-21) to Switzerland's Tobias Kuenzi, thereby finishing bottom of the group.

NAN reports that Opeyori's exit from the competition means Nigeria will now only be looking forward to honours from sports other than badminton, table tennis, football, and boxing at the Games. (NAN)