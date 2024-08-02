Gambia: Faye Njie Disappointed With Olympic Elimination

Gambian Judoka Faye Njie has described his elimination from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games as a huge disappointment.

The three-time Olympian who was overpowered by Spanish judoka on Monday 29th July 2024, said he was well prepared for the fight but the Spanish was able to block his attempts with good gripping.

Faye, who received two cautious before being penalized on non-combative, added that he was not under any special pressure.

"I have acknowledged that this is just one competition among others and there is no need to put extra pressure on it."

The Commonwealth silver medalist also said that: "For now I need to have some time to reflect about the plans in the future."

He thanked everyone for their wishes and support throughout his journey to this point.

Faye secured his Olympics qualification after securing a continental quota spot after collected enough points.

Faye, who is the first Judoka to ever represent The Gambia at Olympics level faced a major injury that forced him to be off the competitions for more than 4 months during the qualification period. Fortunately, he made his comeback just a month before the decisive qualifying competition in Cairo.

Meanwhile, Faye Njie was born in Helsinki, Finland to a Finnish mother and a Gambian father, and has represented both countries.

He represented Finland in 2009 European Cadet Championships, 2009 EYOF, and the 2011 and 2012 European Junior Championships, before switching to fight for The Gambia.

Njie was the first ever Olympic judoka for the Gambia. He competed at the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro, in the men's 73 kg, where he was eliminated by Didar Khamza in the first round.

He competed in the men's 73 kg event at the 2020 Summer Olympics.

He competed in the men's 73 kg event at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, winning the country's first ever silver medal in the Games. Njie was also a silver medalist at the 2015 African Games.

