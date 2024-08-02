Rwanda: Basketball - Women's National Team Lines-Up Friendly Games Against Mali

The national women's basketball team will play two friendly games against Mali in preparation for the preliminary qualifiers of the World Cup that will take place in Kigali from August 19 to 25.

Since last month, the team has embarked on a training camp to get ready for the pre-qualifiers where it will be up against Great Britain, Argentina and Lebanon in Group D.

The team will leave Rwanda for Mali on August 7 for the two friendlies scheduled for August 9 and 11, and will return to Rwanda on August 13.

Meanwhile, on Thursday, the women's national team played a friendly game with local club Kepler and it ended 80:44 in favour of the national team.

Provisional squad:

Assouma Uwizeye, Bella Murekatete, Keisha Hampton, Chantal Kiyobe, Charlotte Umugwaneza, Destiney Philoxy, Hope Butera, Joyeuse Sifa Ineza, Nicole Urwibutso, Odille Tetero, Rosine Micomyiza, Sabine Mugeni and Sandra Kantore.