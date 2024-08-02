Nigeria: Protests - Police Detain 320 Suspected Vandals in Kano

2 August 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Police Command in Kano State has announced the detention of 320 suspects allegedly involved in vandalising public buildings during the nationwide protests in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) reports that the command's Public Relations Officer, SP Abdullahi Kiyawa, disclosed this during a parade of the suspects at the police headquarters on Friday.

Kiyawa stated that the suspects were apprehended at the premises of High Ccourts and other public buildings, with various items found in their possession.

He explained that the police, in collaboration with other security agencies, had established a comprehensive security network to ensure that the residents could go about their legitimate activities without any let or hindrance.

The police appealed to the residents to support their efforts by providing intelligence information that could aid in apprehending criminals in the state, thereby contributing to a safer and more secure environment.

The Commissioner of Police, Salma Dogo, has praised the state government's decision to impose a 24-hour curfew in the state.

He also urged the parents to ensure that all the stolen property from vandalised buildings were returned to the nearest police station.

Dogo warned that the police would not tolerate any acts of vandalism or disruptions to the peaceful atmosphere.

He emphasised that anyone found engaging in such criminal behaviour would face dire consequences, as the police remained committed to maintaining law and order in the state.( NAN)

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.