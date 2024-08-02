Nigeria: Obi Wants Genocidal Threats in Lagos Investigated and Tackled

Premium Times
Protesters marching to Eagle Square from Moshood Abiola National Stadium.
2 August 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Labour Party Presidential Candidate in the 2023 general election, Peter Obi has expressed concerns at the growing tendency of some people to sow seeds of disunity in the country.

Writing against the backdrop of some persons threatening genocide against Igbos in Lagos, Obi said such divisive acts should be thoroughly investigated and swiftly nipped in the bud by leaders.

He said that these challenging times in our polity call for all hands to be on deck to reset the country for development, noting that all these alienating utterances from some misguided characters should be discouraged and stopped immediately

"Nobody is a better Nigerian than the other and this should inform our attitude while relating to one another.

Writing further on his X handle platform on Friday Obi said,

"I am deeply disturbed, reading some genocidal threats on X against the Igbo tribe, calling for their relocation.

"Let me respectfully warn that such rhetoric threatens our unity and is fundamentally opposed to our Constitution, which guarantees every Nigerian the right to live and work freely anywhere in the country.

"Those in authority must show leadership and urgently speak out against such divisive rhetoric. Immediate action should be taken to investigate, arrest, and prosecute those behind this heinous agenda, serving as a deterrent to others who might consider pursuing similar paths that threaten our national security and unity.

"I urge all Nigerians to stand united against this divisive rhetoric and to champion unity, tolerance, and understanding. Our future depends on our ability to live and work together harmoniously.

"The government and security agencies must act swiftly to protect this fundamental principle and ensure that every Nigerian can live free from fear of discrimination or persecution.

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.