Nigeria: Protests - End Protest, Your Voice Has Been Heard - Pandef Begs Protesters

THE Pan-Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, led by the South-South leader, Chief Edwin Clark has hailed the people of the Niger Delta region, especially leaders of ethnic youth organizations, community-based and civil society groups, as well as activists, ex-agitators, and youths in general, for maintaining peace in the Niger Delta region during the nationwide protests.

A statement on Friday by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ken Robinson, PANDEF said, "The leadership of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, commends the people of the Niger Delta region, especially leaders of ethnic youth organizations, community-based and civil society groups, as well as activists, ex-agitators, and youths in general, for maintaining peace in the Niger Delta region in the face of the nationwide protests.

"In light of reports of looting, destruction, and loss of lives in some parts of the country, PANDEF urges the protesters in some states of the region to end their protests to prevent criminal elements from hijacking the process and causing disruptions to the relative peace in the region.

"It is important to note that the point has already been made. YOUR VOICE HAS BEEN HEARD!

"We call on the government at all levels to take necessary and urgent steps to address the difficulties citizens are facing."