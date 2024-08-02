Nigeria: Protests - End Protest, Your Voice Has Been Heard - Pandef Begs Protesters

2 August 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Henry Umoru

THE Pan-Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, led by the South-South leader, Chief Edwin Clark has hailed the people of the Niger Delta region, especially leaders of ethnic youth organizations, community-based and civil society groups, as well as activists, ex-agitators, and youths in general, for maintaining peace in the Niger Delta region during the nationwide protests.

A statement on Friday by its National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Ken Robinson, PANDEF said, "The leadership of Pan Niger Delta Forum, PANDEF, commends the people of the Niger Delta region, especially leaders of ethnic youth organizations, community-based and civil society groups, as well as activists, ex-agitators, and youths in general, for maintaining peace in the Niger Delta region in the face of the nationwide protests.

"In light of reports of looting, destruction, and loss of lives in some parts of the country, PANDEF urges the protesters in some states of the region to end their protests to prevent criminal elements from hijacking the process and causing disruptions to the relative peace in the region.

"It is important to note that the point has already been made. YOUR VOICE HAS BEEN HEARD!

"We call on the government at all levels to take necessary and urgent steps to address the difficulties citizens are facing."

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.