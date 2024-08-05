Somalia: African Leaders Condemn Horrific Attack in Mogadishu, Call for Increased Collaboration

Mogadishu, Somalia — African leaders have strongly condemned the horrific terror attack that took place at Lido Beach in Mogadishu, which left at least 37 victims dead and more than 240 others injured.

Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Moussa Faki Mahamat expressed his deepest condolences to the loved ones of those who lost their lives in the attack and reiterated his solidarity with the people and federal government of Somalia in their fight against terrorism.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Djibouti President Ismail Omar Guelleh also condemned the attack, with Ahmed stating that the loss of lives and injuries deeply saddens his nation, and Guelleh noting that targeting civilians demonstrates the desperation of these criminals.

The United Nations in Somalia has also strongly condemned the terror attack, highlighting the need for international cooperation in combating terrorism. The attack serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing threat of terrorism in the region and the importance of global efforts to eradicate this scourge.

The international community has expressed its support for Somalia in its fight against terrorism, with many leaders pledging to assist in any way possible. The African Union has called for increased collaboration among member states to address the root causes of terrorism and to strengthen security measures to prevent future attacks.

As the investigation into the attack continues, the people of Mogadishu and Somalia as a whole remain resilient in the face of adversity. The international community stands united in condemning this act of terror and in supporting Somalia's efforts to build a safer and more secure future.