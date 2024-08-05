Somalia: Mogadishu Erupts in Mass Protest Against Deadly Al-Shabaab Attack On Liddo Beach

Hundreds of Mogadishu residents took to the streets this morning to protest the horrific Al-Shabaab attack on Liddo Beach. The attack, which occurred at Beachview Restaurant, claimed at least 40 lives and left 70 others injured, according to government records.

Carrying banners and chanting slogans calling for peace and condemning Al-Shabaab, the residents marched along several city streets.

The banners bore messages such as "No to Terrorism," "Peace for Mogadishu," and "Justice for the Victims." The atmosphere was charged with both sorrow and determination as the community came together to mourn the victims and demand an end to the violence.

Several senior government officials joined the protest, signalling the administration's support for the public outcry against the terrorist group's actions. This participation underscores the government's commitment to addressing the threat posed by Al-Shabaab and supporting the victims and their families.

The deadly attack on Beachview Restaurant along Liddo Beach is one of the most devastating incidents in Mogadishu in recent years. Al-Shabaab militants targeted the popular beachside venue, causing widespread destruction and loss of life. The victims included both locals and visitors, many of whom were enjoying an evening out.

Mogadishu has not witnessed major protests against Al-Shabaab since the devastating truck bombing in 2017, which killed over 500 people and injured more than 600 others.

The scale and intensity of today's protest reflect the deep frustration and anger within the community over the persistent threat posed by Al-Shabaab.

The protestors expressed a mix of grief and resolve. "We are tired of living in fear," said one protestor, holding a banner that read "Enough is Enough." Another demonstrator added, "We need our government to protect us and bring these terrorists to justice. We cannot let them destroy our future."

In response to the attack and subsequent protests, the Somali government has vowed to intensify its efforts to combat Al-Shabaab. Security measures are being reviewed, and there are calls for a more robust and coordinated response to prevent future attacks.