Liberia News - Boakai's 'Disciples' Running

as 959 failed to declare asset

Share

By: Perry B. Zordyu

Liberia-The Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) has released its latest report on asset declaration compliance across the three branches of government, revealing notable disparities in adherence to transparency measures.

This is happening at the time when the president of Liberia has made commitment in ensuring that no government official loots the country at the detriment of ordinary citizens.

In recent times, the government has lineout some former officials of the Weah's government who reportedly corrupted during the stay in government.

Speaking Thursday, August 1, 2024, at the headquarters of the LACC, Cllr. Alexandra Kromah-Zoe, head of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission disclosed that many government officials were not able to live up to the deadline which elapsed yesterday, August 1, 2024.

According to the LACC report, within the Executive Branch, comprising 1,281 public officials appointed by President Boakai, 322 officials have declared their assets while a huge number of 959 officials failed to comply with the asset declaration mandate.

Additionally, 84 officials who were not appointed by the President, including roles such as comptrollers and procurement officers, have declared their assets.

In the House of Representatives, out of a total of 73 lawmakers, 26 have declared their assets, leaving 47 who are yet to comply with the requirement while at the Liberian Senate with 30 senators, 12 have declared their assets, while 18 senators have not fulfilled this obligation.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Judiciary The Judiciary, which requires asset declaration from its officials, shows a stark disparity. Out of 333 officials mandated to declare assets, only 28 have done so.

This group includes judges and 21 administrative staff members, while a significant majority of 305 judiciary officials have not fulfilled this obligation.

The LACC's report underscores a widespread failure among public officials to adhere to asset declaration regulations, raising concerns about transparency and accountability within Liberia's governance structures.

The Commission has urged stringent enforcement of these requirements to combat corruption effectively and ensure public trust in governmental institutions.

The discrepancies revealed in asset declaration compliance across all branches of government highlight the urgent need for comprehensive reforms to strengthen accountability mechanisms and promote transparency in Liberia's public sector.

The declaration of assets was set by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai for public officials to declare assets but was not fulfilled.

Share