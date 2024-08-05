Somalia: UN Envoy Condemns Deadly Suicide Attack On Somalia Beach

The UN envoy for Somalia has strongly condemned a suicide attack on a popular beachfront in the capital, Mogadishu, that claimed dozens of civilian lives.

The Al-Shabaab terrorist group reportedly claimed responsibility for the attack, which took place late on Friday night (local time) and involved a suicide bombing followed by a gun battle between militants and security forces.

Thirty-two people were killed and a further 63 injured, some of them critically, according to media reports.

"Lido Beach is a popular place for Somalis to spend time with family and friends and enjoy the beauty of the Somali coastline. Targeting this location is an abhorrent act that warrants the firmest condemnation," James Swan, Acting Special Representative of the Secretary-General for Somalia, said in a news release.

"As we join all peace-loving Somalis in mourning this sad loss, I reaffirm the United Nations' support for and solidarity with the Federal Government of Somalia in its efforts to ensure peace, security, and stability in the country," he added.

Friday night's attack was one of the deadliest in the country since the October 2022 bombings in Mogadishu that killed more than 120 people and injured over 300.