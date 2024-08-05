Tunisia: Presidential Elections - Isie's Bouasker Says Four Candidacy Files Submitted So Far

Tunis, August 4 — Four candidacy files for October 6 presidential elections had been submitted so far, President of the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE) Farouk Bouasker said.

The files are incomplete, he told further TAP. ISIE board will meet on August 11 to name pre-approved candidates, he further told TAP.

Bouasker said the commission will vet candidates on August 7-10 and notify them in written if they need to remedy within 48 hours shortfalls in connection to endorsements, mainly the failure to comply with the condition to obtain 10,000 endorsements in ten constituencies with no less than 500 in each electoral district.

The final list of candidates will be released on September 4 after the expiry of the deadline for legal challenges filed with the Administrative Court by candidates who failed to be retained.

Four candidates have filed to run in elections since July 29. They are Fethi Khemaies Krimi, Leila Hammami, Yousri Slimane and the Free Destourian party's Abir Moussi. The latter, detained in a case, had her defence team file her candidacy on her behalf.