Nigeria: #EndBadGovernance Protesters Hold Interdenominational Service in Plateau

The #EndBadGovernance protests continued in Jos, the Plateau State capital for the fourth day despite President Bola Tinubu's nationwide broadcast on Sunday, calling for dialogue and a cessation of the protests.

Demonstrators expressed dissatisfaction with the current state of the nation demanding for more concrete action from the federal government.

LEADERSHIP recalled that Muslim protesters on Friday also observed Jumaa't prayer on the protest ground, while their Christian counterparts formed a circle around them, watching as they prayed for God's intervention over the current economic challenges being faced by Nigerians.

Our correspondent reports that the adamant protesters showed no sign of calling off the protests as they gathered at Old Airport Roundabout, the protest ground to hold the interdenominational church service on Sunday.

Christian prayers were offered on the ground, and in a display of interfaith solidarity, the service was joined by Muslim protesters.

The nationwide protest, driven by frustrations over economic hardships, insecurity, and perceived government inaction, continues to draw large crowds.

The Global President Initiative for Better and Brighter Nigeria (IBBN) Prophet Isah El-buba and the former Minister of Sports, Barr. Solomon Dalung were among other clergymen that attended the service at the protest ground.