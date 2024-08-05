Nigeria: Tackling Dangers of Poor Plastic Waste Management in W/Africa

The West African sub-region is grabbling with deficits of infrastructure in tackling the challenges of plastic waste management as plastic consumption by countries of the sub-region is estimated to hit 12,000 kilo tons by 2026.

A World Bank Group and Black Forest - supporters of West African regional action on plastics management and circular economy, made this projection during the delocalized meeting of the Joint Committee on Agriculture, Environment and Natural Resources/Energy, Mining/Infrastructure of the Parliament of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) that just ended in Winneba, Ghana.

The theme of the joint meeting was, 'Plastic Waste Management: Challenges and Prospects in Implementing Community Policy', which triggered discussion where the representative the World Bank Group, Darko Akomeah Kwadwo, said on Thursday that the situation required stringent regulations and improved waste management and recycling systems, particular for high-risk coastal areas.

It is said that West Africa generated 6.9 million tons of plastic waste in 2018 alone, 80 per cent of which was left unmanaged and concentrated along coastal areas, threatening marine and terrestrial ecosystems, and Nigeria with its over 200 million populations has contributed disproportionately to the problem due to its urbanized life style.

"In every West African country, over 80 per cent of plastic waste is not captured by waste management systems. Nigeria, Cote d'Ivoire and Ghana lead in total waste generation across West Africa. Economic growth in Nigeria and Ghana is directly correlated with high plastic waste and imports, highlighting economic influences on plastic consumption

"Despite Nigeria's production capacity, high imports in countries such as Togo suggests a reliance on imported plastic goods and gaps in local manufacturing", Kwadwo noted.

This disturbing situation requires strengthening existing frameworks in some countries and a proper action plan to manage plastic waste in the region as failure to do this urgently could lead to plastic waste pollution with significant impact on food security in ECOWAS countries.

Speaker of ECOWAS Parliament Mémounatou Ibrahima blamed the challenge of plastic waste in the region on lack of adequate infrastructure for collecting, sorting and processing plastic waste even as she pointed out lack of awareness among the people as one of the factors.

She said "ECOWAS is still struggling to eradicate plastic waste from our towns, countryside and oceans. This scourge is an environmental threat and a brake on our economic development. The impact on public health is also a cause for concern, with increased risks of illness linked to pollution and contamination of water resources.

"At an international level, in addition to the numerous conventions adopted to combat climate change, awareness of the many negative impacts of plastic waste on the environment and human and animal health has led the international community to institute a "World Plastic Bag Free Day" in 2010, which is celebrated every year on July 3.

"At the community level, ECOWAS, aware of the urgency of the situation, has adopted a community policy for the management of plastic waste. This ambitious and necessary policy aims to promote the reduction, recycling, and recovery of plastic waste while ensuring the responsible management of non-recyclable waste.

"At national level, to effectively combat plastic pollution, certain Member States such as Togo, Mali, Côte d'Ivoire, Burkina Faso, Guinea-Bissau, Niger, Gambia and Senegal have already adopted legislation to regulate the plastics sector.

"In addition, ECOWAS has adopted the regulation on the Regulation of Plastic Products and the Harmonization of the Environmentally Sound Management of Plastic Waste in ECOWAS Member States, to alleviate the difficulties experienced by Member States in effectively implementing the regulations already in place."

The Speaker said that Plastic pollution has devastating impact on the sub region and called for collective efforts to address the scourge.

She said "the impact of plastic pollution on our ecosystem is undeniable and poses a significant threat to our survival. The figures are alarming. ECOWAS generates around 17 million tons of plastic waste annually, of which only 10 per cent is recycled.

"This lack of proper management leads to an accumulation of plastic waste in the environment, polluting our oceans, rivers and soils and threatening biodiversity. Individual efforts are not enough. We need collective action and collaboration to propose effective solutions for plastic waste management.

"I believe it is vital that the Parliament calls on the Member States to invest massively in research and development encourage technological innovation in the recycling and recovery of plastic waste and strengthen the capacities of local players in the responsible management of plastic waste.

"The fight against plastic pollution is a shared one. It concerns environmental issues, social justice and sustainable development. By joining forces, sharing experiences and exploring innovative solutions, we can meet this challenge and build a more sustainable future for our region."