Nigeria: NDLEA Seizes Loud Shipments Hidden in 4 Vehicles From Canada

...Intercepts drug consignments in baby food tins, clothes going to US, UK

Operatives of National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, have intercepted five different shipments of opioids and other psychoactive substances, such as promethazine, pentazocine, diazepam, tramadol and morphine concealed in cloths and other items meant for export to the United States of America, USA and United Kingdom, UK.

While one of the shipments containing 820grams of promethazine and pentazocine injections was going to the US, the remaining four parcels consisting over two kilograms of opioids such as tramadol 225mg, molly and NPS were heading to the UK.

They were all intercepted July 29, 2024 at a logistics company in Lagos.

Spokesman of the agency, Femi Babafemi, in a statement said: "NDLEA operatives at the Tincan port in Lagos on August 2, 2024, recovered 77 packages of Canadian Loud, a synthetic strain of cannabis from the body compartments of four vehicles: Toyota Highlander, Ford Explorer, Toyota Corolla and Toyota Sienna

"The vehicles were imported from Canada and the drugs discovered during a joint examination of some containers with men of the Customs Service and other stakeholders.

"The seized consignments have a total weight of 38.5 kilograms while two suspects: Salami Sunday, 34 and Lekan Atoyebi, 33, assigned to clear the shipments have been taken into custody.

"At the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, MMIA, NDLEA operatives intercepted multiple consignments of illicit drugs from a courier firm in Lagos concealed in tins of Cerelac baby food and cloths going to the United States and United Kingdom.

"No fewer than 36 parcels of a strong strain of cannabis concealed in six cartons of tins of branded Nestle Cerelac baby food, with six containers in each package were recovered at the SAHCOL export shed of Lagos airport on July 31, 2024.

"The psychotropic substance has a total weight of 18.50 kilograms.

"A freight agent, Salaudeen Abiola, who presented the consignment for export to the UK was promptly arrested while a follow up operation to Ibadan, Oyo State on August 3, led to the arrest of the sender of the cargo, Bello Folu, at her 20, Mofoluwasho Estate, Elewuro, Akobo area of the Oyo State capital.

"The Cerelac tins were all factory-sealed at the top while they tampered with the bottom through which they put the substances covered with loose quantities of the infant cereal meal to prevent discovery, an effort that ended in futility as vigilant NDLEA officers were able to foil the attempt.

"In Edo State, 22 and a half bags of cannabis weighing 220kg were recovered from Egbeta community, Ovia North East Local Government Aea of Edo State on July 30.

"A suspect, Osayede Aghoma was arrested. Another suspect, Ibrahim Abubakar, 55, was on July 31, nabbed with 40 blocks of same substance weighing 19.200kg along Okene-Lokoja highway in a commercial bus coming from Lagos enroute Kano."