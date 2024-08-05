Nigeria: 6 Days After, Whereabouts of Kidnapped Delta Ex-Lawmaker Still Unknown

Asaba — SIX days after she was abducted in a church in Asaba, Delta State, the whereabouts of former member representing the Aniocha/Oshimili federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Joan Mrakpor, are still unknown.

Mrakpor, who is the immediate past Commissioner for Technical Education in the state, was abducted in a church, located off Delta Broadcasting Service, DBS, Asaba, where she worshipped last Tuesday.

Two persons, including her police orderly were shot dead during the operation.

The former lawmaker was said to have been taken to a waiting speed boat on the bank of the River Niger and whisked away by her abductors to an unknown destination.

The gunmen, who were said to have brought her to the bank of the river at Otu-Ogwu Road of Asaba in a car, set the vehicle ablaze before taking her into the speed boat.

Contacted, yesterday, on the development, Police Public Relations Officer of the State Command, Mr. Bright Edafe said the police were still on the trail of the kidnappers.