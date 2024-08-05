Nigeria: Damilola, Toyosi (Tami) Evicted From Big Brother Naija Season 9

The pair of Damilola and Toyosi (TAMI) became the first housemates to be evicted from the Big Brother Naija season 9 house

The pair were evicted during Sunday's live show, having received the highest eviction votes from fellow housemates.

Four pairs, Chekas, Radicals, Streeze, and Tami, secured the fewest votes from viewers and were put up for possible eviction.

In a twist of events by Big Brother, the house custodians, 'Ndi Nne', were asked to use their veto power to save one of the nominated pairs. With just 20 seconds to weigh the options, the Custodians saved the Radicals.

Afterwards, fellow housemates were asked to vote for the pair they wanted to evict from the remaining three pairs. Tami had the highest votes and was evicted.