Nigeria: Police Demand More Identification From Journalists Covering Protests

The journalists are to wear their organisations' kits and provide valid means of identification.

The FCT Commissioner of Police, Ben Igweh, has requested journalists who intend to cover the ongoing nationwide protest to dress in their organisations' jackets

He also asked the journalists to come along with valid means of identification.

FCT Police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, disclosed this in a statement on Sunday.

"The Commissioner of Police FCT Command directed me to inform all pressmen who intend to go out and cover the ongoing National protests to adequately dress in the attire of their respective media organisations and also come along with a valid means of identification," she said.

This comes a day after some personnel of the Nigerian Police Force and the State Security Service (SSS) shot at journalists covering the protest at the Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja.

On 1 August, Nigerians, particularly the youth, began a 10-day protest against the economic hardship in the country.

PREMIUM TIMES reported that over ten journalists, including its reporters covering the protest in Abuja, were attacked by the security operatives even though they were wearing their press jackets and ID Cards and carrying other work tools.

One of the journalists with this newspaper sustained injuries in the process, while another's car was riddled with bullets.