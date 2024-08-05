Liberia Takes Major Step Towards Boosting Tourism

A pivotal step towards unlocking Liberia's tourism potential was taken on August 2, 2024, as stakeholders converged at the National Tourism Stakeholders Dialogue held at Cape Hotel. The central focus of the gathering was the impending passage of a crucial legislative bill that would establish Liberia's first autonomous National Tourism Authority.

Deputy Minister for Culture and Tourism, Madam Kadiatu D. Konteh-Brohiri, set the tone for the event, emphasizing the transformative power of tourism. "This dialogue marks a significant shift in our approach to tourism," she declared, underscoring its potential to drive economic growth and uplift communities.

Reflecting on past efforts, Minister Konteh-Brohiri expressed optimism about the dialogue's ability to address previous shortcomings. She aligned the importance of tourism with President Joseph Nyuma Boakai's A.R.R.E.S.T. Agenda for Inclusive Development, highlighting its role in generating domestic revenue and fostering sustainable economic growth.

Recognizing the importance of collaboration, the Deputy Minister praised the public-private partnership evident at the event. She announced the formation of a National Tourism Sector Development Coordination Committee to align efforts with the Sustainable Development Goals. "Let us turn our natural treasures into foundations for growth and job creation," she urged participants, calling for swift implementation of the dialogue's decisions.

Dr. Emmanuel Urey Yarkpawolo, Executive Director of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), raised a critical question about the management of city parks and recreational centers. He highlighted their tourism potential but questioned whether they should fall under the proposed National Tourism Authority or remain with entities like the EPA and Forestry Development Authority (FDA).

Atty. J. Adams Manobah, Chairman of the Liberia Land Authority, underscored the crucial role of land tenure security in attracting tourism investments. He emphasized the importance of community engagement and assured that the Land Authority is ready to collaborate with the proposed tourism authority to facilitate legal tourism investments.

Ambassador at Large for Tourism, Christopher Hayes Onanuga, extolled Liberia's immense tourism potential, particularly highlighting the country's coastline as a significant economic opportunity. "Tourism can make us the richest country in Africa," he boldly stated.

Mr. Natty B. Davies, Chairman of the Liberian Chambers of Commerce, emphasized the need to diversify the economy beyond extractive industries. He pledged the Chamber's support to the government's tourism agenda.

Madam Mai Bright-Urey, President of the Liberia National Tourism Association (LINTA), reiterated the urgency of passing the tourism legislative bill to create a unified authority for tourism policy. She stressed that this would streamline efforts and prevent conflicts.

The dialogue, a collaborative initiative involving MICAT, FDA, EPA, UNDP, and USAID, brought together a diverse group of participants, including local government officials, international tourism experts, and representatives from various related organizations.

Reports indicate that legislative discussions on the tourism bill are nearing completion, with Hon. Johnny Tarkpah, MICAT Deputy Minister for Administration, expressing gratitude to partners for their dedication to tourism growth. Representative Bernard Blue Benson, Chairman of the House of Representatives' Information, Broadcasting, and Tourism Committee, celebrated the bill as a major milestone, declaring, "Tourism is my private life."

Moderated by Atty. Dogba K. Norris, Jr., MICAT Assistant Minister for Tourism, the dialogue also featured discussions on the revised National Tourism Policy Document and presentations on the Department of Tourism's recent achievements, including the opening of a Tourism Information Booth at the Roberts International Airport and the implementation of customer service training for Liberia Immigration Service.

Minister Norris also outlined several gains made by the Department of Tourism over the last 90 days to include, opening of the Tourism Information Booth at RIA, Customer Service Training for Liberia Immigration Service, Upgrade & Printing of Smart Tourism Permits, increase in Tourism Revenue Generation among Others

Mr. Louis Kuukpen, Deputy Resident Representative of the UNDP, reaffirmed the organization's commitment to supporting Liberia's tourism development.

As the dialogue concluded, it became evident that Liberia is on the cusp of a tourism revolution. With the establishment of a dedicated National Tourism Authority and the support of key stakeholders, the country is poised to unlock its immense tourism potential and create a sustainable economic future.

The National Tourism Stakeholders Dialogue marks a critical point in Liberia's history, recognizing tourism as a government priority and a cornerstone of nation-building. As Liberia moves towards establishing a single tourism entity, the collective vision and commitment of stakeholders will be crucial in unlocking the country's tourism potential.