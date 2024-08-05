Nigeria: Double Efforts to End HIV, Oyo Tells Healthcare Centres

The Oyo State government, through the Oyo State Agency for the Control of AIDS (OYSACA) has urged healthcare centres providing comprehensive HIV treatment, care and support to People Living with HIV (PLHIV) across the state to intensify their efforts to end the disease.

The agency's chairman, Dr Gbola Adetunji, during a working visit to some treatment centres in the state, stated that the agency was conducting the visits to familiarise herself with the centres, identify challenges and determine areas where OYSACA could assist.

He admonished the centres to maintain a friendly demeanour towards PLHIV and frequently educate them that being HIV positive does not mean the end of life. He emphasised that PLHIV can live healthy long lives if they adhere to treatment and follow prescriptions.

The former two-term commissioner for health advised individuals to regularly check their HIV status using free and voluntary testing facilities available at primary healthcare centres (PHCs), state healthcare centres, and select private healthcare centres across the state.

The chairman stressed further that HIV testing is the only means to confirm their status.

In their separate responses, the ART coordinators at the visited centres appreciated the agency's timely actions and steps. They appealed to the chairman to address the issue of inadequate test kits facing some centres and facilitate and resuscitate support groups of PLHIV accessing treatment and care in their facilities.

They thanked Governor Seyi Makinde for appointing Dr. Gbola Adetunji as OYSACA Board Chairman, believing his wealth of experience would enhance the Agency's activities and visibility.

The visited centres included Comfort Medical Centre, Total Garden, Idi-Ogungun Primary Health Care Centre, Agodi Gate, Adeoyo Maternity Teaching Hospital (AMTH), and Yemetu in Ibadan.