Nigeria: 120 Reps Reject Calls for Kyari's Removal

One hundred and twenty members of the House of Representatives have jointly issued a statement rejecting the resolution for the removal of the group chief executive officer (GCEO) of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Ltd. (NNPCL), Mele Kyari.

In a public statement that listed their names, the lawmakers under the name, 1 Agenda, also said the calls for the removal of Kyari and the chief executive of the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), Farouk Ahmed, were the personal opinions of those who expressed them, and not a collective decision of the House of Representatives.

"The GCEO is entitled to a fair hearing; this is not only right but a constitutional entitlement, and the House has responsibly constituted a committee to investigate the activities of NNPCL," the statement said.

The group said the call for Kyari's removal was unnecessary and premature.

The names of members of 1 Agenda listed in the statement include Hon.

Ibori-Suenu Erhatake, Hon. Martins Esin, Hon. Abdullahi M. Gwarzo,

Hon. Danladi S. Aguye and Hon. Afuape Afolabi Moruf, Hon. Ime Okon, Hon. Nnamdi Ezechi and Hon. Donald Ojogo, among others.

After members of the House of Representatives, led by Speaker Tajudeen Abbas, visited the Dangote Refinery on July 20, pro-Kyari supporters accused Hon. Ikenga Ugochinyere of being the unseen hand behind the calls for Kyari's removal without a fair hearing.

The group claimed that the demand for Kyari's resignation was baseless and lacks moral and legal justification, and was aimed at undermining the significant progress achieved by NNPCL under Kyari's leadership.

In a press statement, the group said, "There is no reason for him to resign or be dismissed by the government. He deserves commendation for his leadership and transformation of NNPC Ltd. in such a short time, increasing crude oil production from 800,000 bpd to 1.6 million bpd.

His aggressive pursuit has declared a state of emergency on crude oil production growth, aligning with Mr. President's Renewed Hope Agenda.

"For the record, we reaffirm that the NNPC GCEO is a dedicated public servant, working tirelessly for Nigeria's oil and gas industry. He is a well-regarded professional without scandal in his years with NNPC Ltd. Under his leadership, NNPC Ltd has demonstrated an unprecedented commitment to transparency and accountability by declaring and publishing its audited financial statements for the past three years. This is commendable and deserves the support of all Nigerians."

Also, the group highlighted Kyari's role in securing the final investment decision (FID) for the Nigeria LNG project's Train 7 development, which had been delayed for four years. Upon completion, this project, according to them, will expand Nigeria's gas exports by 35 percent, significantly benefiting the country.

The group said that Kyari deserves commendation and national honours, not vilification.

The lawmakers also noted Kyari's instrumental role in the passage and implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act, which has increased transparency, accountability, and investment in the industry.

"We view the call for his resignation as malicious, coming from those who wish ill for Nigeria. Their selfish views should be dismissed without further ado," the group asserted.

Addressing the recent controversy between NNPCL and the Dangote Group, the group criticised what it described as "biased media coverage."

adding that the new reality under the President's Renewed Hope Agenda, is that there is no place for handouts and freebies.

"Every business that had previously benefited from government favours must now stand on its own and compete," the statement said.

The group called on Kyari and NNPCL executives to remain focused on their work, particularly on the turnaround maintenance (TAM) of the existing refineries.

"We urge Kyari and NNPC Ltd. to prioritise meeting the fiscal revenue goals of the government and adhere to strict corporate governance rules that ensure national fiscal and energy security," the group said.