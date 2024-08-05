Nigeria: No Discriminatory Tax Policy Against Igbo Traders, Says KWIRS

The management of the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS) has dismissed reports that it was implementing discriminatory tax policies against the Igbo traders in the state.

It also denied insinuations in some quarters that the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq directed it to effect discriminatory tax policies against Igbo traders in the state.

The head of Corporate Affairs of KWIRS , Funmilola Oguntunbi, described a recent media publication on the matter as an action aimed at twisting the facts.

She said contrary to the allegation as contained in the publication, "at no time did the Governor of Kwara State explicitly or impliedly direct the Service to victimize or act in a particular way towards anyone on the basis of their religion, ethnicity, or other personal social identity."

She explained that the execution of judgements was effected on six judgement debtors/taxpayers, explaining that three of them are Igbo traders, while the remaining three are Yoruba traders.

Oguntunbi said that the agency adopted a non-discriminatory policy on prohibition of associations on assessment and collection of personal income tax in compliance with relevant provisions of the federal law which it said is the Personal Income Tax Act, 2011 (as amended).