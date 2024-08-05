Nigeria: No Discriminatory Tax Policy Against Igbo Traders, Says KWIRS

5 August 2024
Leadership (Abuja)
By Abdullahi Olesin

The management of the Kwara State Internal Revenue Service (KWIRS) has dismissed reports that it was implementing discriminatory tax policies against the Igbo traders in the state.

It also denied insinuations in some quarters that the state governor, AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq directed it to effect discriminatory tax policies against Igbo traders in the state.

The head of Corporate Affairs of KWIRS , Funmilola Oguntunbi, described a recent media publication on the matter as an action aimed at twisting the facts.

She said contrary to the allegation as contained in the publication, "at no time did the Governor of Kwara State explicitly or impliedly direct the Service to victimize or act in a particular way towards anyone on the basis of their religion, ethnicity, or other personal social identity."

She explained that the execution of judgements was effected on six judgement debtors/taxpayers, explaining that three of them are Igbo traders, while the remaining three are Yoruba traders.

Oguntunbi said that the agency adopted a non-discriminatory policy on prohibition of associations on assessment and collection of personal income tax in compliance with relevant provisions of the federal law which it said is the Personal Income Tax Act, 2011 (as amended).

Read the original article on Leadership.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2024 Leadership. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.