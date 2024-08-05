Nigeria: Bobrisky Released From Prison

5 August 2024
Vanguard (Lagos)

Controversial cross-dresser, Idris Okuneye, popularly known as Bobrisky, has regained freedom from the Kirikiri Correctional Centre, after spending six months in incarceration for abusing the naira by spraying it at parties.

Recall that Bobrisky was sentenced to six months imprisonment on April 12, 2024, without the option of fine by Justice Abimbola Awogboro.

In a video on X on Monday, Bobrisky, spotted with actress, Eniola Ajao, shared excitement on return.

"I've missed you guys so much. I can't wait to have you guys and give you guys what you have missed," Bobrisky said.

