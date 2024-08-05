Liberia: VP Koung Curves Practical Approach in Handling Nat'l Issues

Vice President, Jeremiah K. Koung has launched the Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone and has urged national leaders and stakeholders to adopt a more practical approach to addressing Liberia's complex challenges.

Speaking at the launch of the Special Agro-Processing Zone (SAPZ) project in Bong Mines, VP Koung emphasized the need for action over rhetoric.

The Liberia vice President highlighted the potential for Liberia to manufacture many of the products that are currently imported outside of the Country something he said will boost the country's economic productivity.

Launching the SAPZ project, Vice President Koung called for a more robust collaboration of all stakeholders to enhance adequate implementation of the project and improve the already developing infrastructures in the country for the common good of all Liberians

He said the initiative will stimulate a high volume of trade activities and economic growth and provide new employment opportunities that will once again place Liberia on the right path to nation-building.

"It is time for folks within the country to leave the talking and focus on the implementation of policies already on the books," VP Koung added.

He said collaboration of all stakeholders towards improving and developing the country is essential in achieving the common goal for everyone's seek.

SAPZ is a project that aims to foster inclusive and sustainable agro-industrial development in Liberia, reducing the country's dependence on staple food imports, generating employment, and alleviating poverty through sustainable agricultural practices and private sector investment.

The SAPZ project is a strategic initiative designed to spur economic growth in Liberia by focusing on value-added agricultural activities.

Accordingly, the project seeks to create favorable conditions for private sector engagement and foreign direct investment in the agriculture sector.

It also focuses on how to significantly reduce poverty and unemployment initially-it will operate on 200 hectares of land within a 631 hectare Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Buchanan, and Grand Bassa Counties.

The launch event featured a domestic trade exhibition and remarks from key stakeholders, including representatives from the Liberia Special Economic Zones Authority (LSEZA), the National Investment Commission (NIC), the African Development Bank (AfDB), and the private sector.

Madam Josephine Francis speaking on behalf of the private sector, emphasized that agro-processing is pivotal to unlocking Liberia's economic potential.

She noted that it significantly boosts exports, enhances trade competitiveness, and creates job opportunities.

At the same time, the Executive Chairperson of Liberia Special Economic Zones Authority, Prince Wreh pledged the institution's full implementation of the project in support of President Boakai's agricultural agenda.

Mr. Wreh noted that the launch is the start of the operationalization of the SAPZ stressing that it will add great value to the agricultural sector.

The SAPZ project, under the theme "A Green Future" underscores sustainable development and is funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB), aims to transform raw agricultural produce into finished products for both local consumption and export.

Liberia Special Economic Zones Authority Executive Chairperson stressed that the event featured a highly domestic trade fair and exhibition of agricultural products, attended by development partners, government entities, and private sector representatives.

"This launch of the SAPZ is a comprehensive feasibility study and the development of a master plan for the Buchanan which includes the construction of a Special Agro-Industrial Processing Zone in Buchanan", he lamented.