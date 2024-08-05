Liberia: Boakai & APM Terminals Hold Discussion.

President Joseph Nyumah Boakai has met with APM Terminals Managing Director for Africa and Europe, Mr. Igor van den Essen, as the two discussed long-term partnership and exploring new investment in port infrastructure to bolster the country's economy.

The discussion also focused on plans to boost the port's capacity through increased investments, aiming to establish it as the logistics hub for the Mano River region.

During the meeting, Mr. van den Essen underscored APM Terminals' commitment to Liberianization through workforce development, emphasizing initiatives aimed at training, upskilling, and empowering local talents.

"Without the right people, we will not be able to operate," he said. A notable highlight of this commitment is APM Terminals training of Liberia's first Marine Pilot, Sam Jabbah, to berth and unberth vessels at the Freeport of Monrovia.

(l-r) NPA MD Dukuly, Pres. Boakai, APM Terminals Managing Director for Africa and Europe, Mr. den Essen and AMP Terminals Liberia MD Crain

Mr. van den Essen emphasized the importance of creating a strategic team comprising members from APM Terminals and the National Port Authority to develop a comprehensive Port Master Plan. This initiative is designed to align with the Government of Liberia's future development strategies, ensuring a coordinated approach to national growth.

Mr. van den Essen also commended Sekou Dukuly, Managing Director of the NPA, for his exceptional leadership and collaborative approach to managing the Freeport of Monrovia. He highlighted Dukuly's commitment to fostering a strong partnership between the NPA and APM Terminals, ensuring that both teams are aligned on key initiatives.

In his remarks, President Boakai expressed gratitude for the ongoing investments and improvements made by APM Terminals at the port to enhance its operational efficiency and capacity since the concession began in 2011.

However, he stressed the importance of ensuring that the concession agreement, with 12 years remaining, aligns with the interests of the Liberian people, noting that his government is committed to reviewing the agreement clauses to address pain points and ensure accountability and integrity.

"We trust the National Port Authority to uphold the terms of the concession and to assess whether APM Terminals has lived up to the agreement. We will take necessary steps if discrepancies are found," he stated.

During the meeting, President Boakai emphasized the need for continuous availability of rice, a staple commodity for Liberia. This mandate aligns with APM Terminals' expansion plan, which includes developing a dedicated berthing pier for discharging rice through further investments.

In acknowledgment of President Boakai's comments, Mr. van den Essen reaffirmed the company's unwavering dedication to transparency and accountability in its operations with the National Port Authority emphasizing the importance of reviewing the existing concession agreement and highlighting the need for a strategic focus on long-term investments and sustainable development. He noted that APM Terminals is committed to ensuring that the port's future growth extends well beyond the current concession period, aligning with Liberia's broader economic goals and benefiting Liberians.

In concluding the meeting, the Managing Director of APM Terminals Liberia, Mr. Clay Crain, highlighted the stark contrast between the Freeport of Monrovia's pre-war capacity of 700,000 TEU (Twenty Foot Equivalent Unit) and its current capacity of just 200,000 TEU. He emphasized that with further investments and expansion, the port has the potential to regain its pre-war status, significantly enhancing Liberia's economic prospects and solidifying its position as the logistics hub for the Mano River region.

This meeting marks a crucial step in strengthening collaboration between APM Terminals, the National Port Authority, and the Government of Liberia under President Joseph Nyuma Boakai. It will pave the way for more sustainable development and economic growth in Liberia.