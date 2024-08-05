Liberia: Zanzan Karwor Will Be Replaced in Ganta.

Monrovia — Liberia's Internal Affairs Minister Francis Sakila Nyumalin says the head of the Chiefs and Elders' Council of Liberia, Zanzan Karwor, will be replaced with a new leader.

The replacement is due at the closure of the national orientation workshop for the council of chiefs, which is scheduled to commence on Monday, August 5, 2024, in Gompa City, Nimba County.

The Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA's) weeklong orientation workshop will bring together all the local governance structures, the National Superintendents, and Mayors Councils and hold an election for the leadership of the National Council of Chiefs.

Addressing a press conference over the weekend on Capitol Hill, the MIA informed the public and partners that it will be holding a weeklong orientation and capacity-building workshop for recently appointed local government officials and personnel of other local government structures.

"Members of the press, one of the key activities of our gathering in Gompa City will be to comply with Chapter Three of the Local Government Act of 2018, which is the establishment of the National Council of Chiefs of Liberia," said Minister Nymalin.

The 15 Chairpersons of the County Council of Chiefs will elect their National Chairperson and other members of the leadership of the National Council Chiefs.

The National Council of Chiefs replaces the erstwhile National Traditional Council of Chiefs & Elders, which former Chairman Chief Zanzan Karwor had headed.

According to Minister Nymalin, there will also be elections for the National Superintendent Council and City Mayor-Council.

For the conduct of the election, Minister Nymalin explained that the MIA had written the National Elections Commission (NEC) and National Civil Society Council of Liberia to join the ministry for transparency and fairness.

After the orientation and election in Ganta, he said President Joseph Nyuma Boakai will formally induct the leadership of the National Council Chiefs and the Superintendent and Mayor Councils into office on Saturday, August 10, 2024, in Monrovia. Over 250 participants are expected to be in attendance, representing all 15 counties.