Liberia: Tarlue Runs to Supreme Court

5 August 2024
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)

Suspended Central Bank Governor J. Aloysius Tarlue is not crossing legs over his suspension by President Joseph Nyuma Boakai on account of a General Auditing Commission (GAC) findings from a compliance audit of the Central Bank of Liberia requested by the President in March of this year.

Suspended last week without pay, Tarlue has now run to the highest court of the land, Supreme Court, filing a petition for a writ of prohibition against the Executive Branch of the government of Liberia by and through the Ministry of Justice.

In his writ, the CBL Governor prayed the Supreme Court for the writ of prohibition that the petitioner shows cause why the peremptory writ should not be issued for the legal and factual reasons, arguing that as Executive Governor of the CBL, he was duly appointed in accordance with controlling law of the CBL Act on July 15, 2021.

According to Tarlue, his letter of appointment as the Executive Governor states that he had a definite term to serve and could not be dismissed by the President of Liberia or removed from performing his function, except by impeachment by the National Legislature.

"Section 13.1 of the Amended and Restated Act establishing the CBL (1999), which was published into handbill on September 21, 2020, clearly states that the appointment of the non-Executive Governors, Executive Governor, and Deputy Governor shall be from among persons who are in good standing and of unimpeachable character, from the business and academic community, with experience and expertise in the business of banking, finance, economics, law, or management, by the president of the Republic of Liberia, subject to confirmation by the Liberia Senate, of the term of five years," he said in the petition for prohibition.

"As to count three above, the petitioner provides that the appointment procedure must be finalized within sixty days preceding the expiration of the term of the relevant no-Executive Governor , with the condition that a Non-Executive Governor by effluxion of time shall be eligible for reappointment provided that the he or she shall not serve for more than two consecutive five-year-terms." The CBL suspended Governor added.

President Boakai, a day after suspending Governor Tarlue, appointed Henry Saamoi as acting Executive Governor of the CBL. The premised his action on audit report that shows alleged financial irregularities.

